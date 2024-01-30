Brisk Technovision IPO allotment finalised: How to check status
Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status: Investors can find how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. Details here
Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status: The share allotment of Brisk Technovision IPO has been finalised and investors who applied can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal- Kfin Technologies Ltd.
What to know about Brisk Technovision IPO?
Brisk Technovision IPO opened for subscription on January 23 and closed on January 25.The issue received favourable responses from both retail and non-institutional investors and its subscription status was 47.10 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.
How to check Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status?
Investors can find how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on January 30. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day.
The listing date of the IPO is scheduled for January 31.
If you wish to check Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status, you can check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Follow these steps:
- Click on the link above.
- Here you will see 5 links where you can check the status.
- Open one of the links provided and select Brisk Technovision Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.
- Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application number, Demat account or PAN.
- Add the details and click submit.
You can also check Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status on BSE here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Follow these steps:
- Select equity under issue type.
- Choose Brisk Technovision IPO from the drop-down option.
- Enter PAN or application number.
- Click submit.
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs