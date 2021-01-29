Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO opens on Feb 3: 10 points
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (REIT), which is backed by Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on February 3. The IPO will be open till February 5 and will be the third REIT IPO after Mindspace Business Parks REIT in 2020 and Embassy Office Parks REIT in 2019.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO:
1. The company has fixed the price band at ₹274- ₹275 per unit. The market lot size is 200 shares and the minimum application size for retail investors is ₹55,000 at the upper end of the price brand.
2. Investors can bid for a minimum of 200 units and in multiples of 200 units thereafter.
3. Brookfield aims to raise ₹3,800 crore through this issue and intends to use the funds to repay debts.
4. Brookfield is India's only institutionally managed public commercial real estate company. The initial portfolio of the company comprised of 14.0 million square feet (msf), with rights to acquire a further 8.3 msf and rights of the first offer on an additional 6.7 msf.
5. The company owns four large campuses-format office parks in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata.
6. BSREP V is the sponsor of the IPO. Brookprop management services is the manager and Axis Trustee Services is the trustee to the REIT.
7. The global coordinators of the IPO are Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India. The book running lead managers to the issue are Ambit, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital and SBI Capital Markets.
8. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the REIT.
9. The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 17, 2021. The finalisation of the basis of allotment will be done on February 11, 2021, and the allotted shares will be credited to the applicant's Demat account by February 12, 2021.
10. In the fiscal year 2020, Brookfield REIT posted a profit of ₹15.12 crore and the company’s total income grew by 5.54%.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO opens on Feb 3: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia expected to cut March crude prices for Asia: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway sovereign wealth fund dumps oil stocks amid $10 billion loss
- Norway’s wealth fund, the world’s biggest, started turning its back on oil and gas more than three years ago. The intention back then was to diversify away from an industry to which Norway’s economy was heavily exposed, with a view to addressing a key financial risk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Oil's quarterly profit more than doubles on inventory gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding short-term goals – why you should stay away from debt!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays in February: Banks will remain closed on these 6 additional days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares bounce after five sessions of losses, investors eye Federal budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many more made-in-India Covid vaccines soon: Modi
- PM also asserted that India’s campaign for self-reliance would strengthen globalism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin’s wild ride accelerates with push back above $33,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti Q3 profit jumps 24%, high costs hit margins
- Revenue rose 13.3% from a year ago to ₹23,457.8 crore, on a 13.2% increase in vehicle sales to 495,897 units.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel tests 5G service, races ahead of competitors
- 5G trial gives telco a shot in the arm as it has been struggling to catch up with Jio.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is Robinhood? Why has it restricted trading in GameStop, Nokia?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital technology now core to resilience, business continuity: Satya Nadella
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox