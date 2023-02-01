Budget 2023: Here’s how you can download the Budget document

The Union Budget 2023-24 has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha today. The Budget speech included the upcoming economic initiatives of the Centre for the new financial year. The 2023-24 budget document will be in paperless form.

The Budget 2023-24 is PM Modi government's last full budget before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The budget session commenced on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address. The Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran presented the Economic Survey on Tuesday.

Here's how you can access the document:

1. After the budget speech is over, the full text of the speech will be available on indiabudget.gov.in.

2. After opening the website, click on the Budget Speeches tab. Here you can also find previous year’s budget speeches.

3. There will be a new tab titled Budget 2023 added to this page.

4. Once the tab is available, click on it and you will be directed to a new page where the download link would be available from where the budget can be downloaded in the PDF form.

5. The budget will also be available for the netizens on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ in English and Hindi.

6. You can also download the Union Budget mobile app from the website indiabudget.gov.in and from Google’s play store and iOS’ app store.