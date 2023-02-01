Budget 2023 Live Updates: Expectations from Sitharaman high in pre-poll year
Budget 2023 Live Updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to walk a tight-rope between staying fiscally prudent and general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy before general elections.
Today all eyes will be on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present the last full-fledged budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Sitharaman had earlier hinted that the upcoming Union Budget will follow in the spirit of earlier budgets. Experts believe that the Budget 2023-24 may not make any major change in the taxation system other than fine tuning the existing direct and indirect taxation regimes. The budget is also likely to be guided by 10 broad principles, including housing for all with essential utilities such as drinking water supply, elimination of absolute poverty, health care facilities in villages, and steps to boost manufacturing, according to people aware of the matter.
The 2022-23 Economic Survey that was tabled in Parliament on January 31 kept India’s GDP's growth at a baseline value of 11% in nominal terms and 6.5% in real terms for 2023-24. The survey underlined the fact that “agencies worldwide continue to project India has the fastest growing major economy” despite the three shocks of Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and synchronised policy rate hikes by central banks across the world.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:40 AM
How is Union Budget prepared?
For the February 1st deadline, preparations begin in August-September with the Centre issuing circulars to all state governments, UTs and other autonomous bodies to prepare budget estimates. Then all ministries are also asked to furnish the estimates. All this is collated and then begins the round of consolations. Once all estimates are approved, they are sent to the Union Finance Ministry.
Part B of this process comes when the finance minister holds pre-Budget meets and takes the final call.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:33 AM
Key highlights from the economic survey
1. India’s economic growth is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world, the Economic Survey said.
2. The survey stated that India is the world’s third largest economy in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and fifth largest in terms of exchange rate.
3. It said RBI’s projection of retail inflation at 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal is neither too high to deter private consumption, nor so low as to weaken inducement to invest.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:28 AM
Reform, recovery or growth: What could be focus of India's budget 2023
Presenting its annual budget to parliament on Wednesday, India's government will seek to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment and stepping up state spending to support an economy that is caught in the global slowdown. Read here
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:21 AM
Where to watch Union Budget 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. It can be watched live on Sansad TV as well as live on the Ministry of Finance’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:16 AM
Union Cabinet meet to be held before Parliament proceedings: What it means
A meeting of the Union Cabinet will take place in the morning to approve the Union Budget 2023-24. After getting the nod from the Cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:12 AM
Budget 2023: What are the expectations of railway sector?
The Gati Shakti National Master Plan was a key highlight of the union budget for the fiscal year 2022 and it is expected that it will continue to remain in focus for budget 2023, too, as per a Mint report. With India assuming the presidency of G20, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may focus on green hydrogen and electric vehicles to enable the nation's adoption of green energy. Read our analysis here
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:09 AM
Nirmala Sitharaman to table Budget today: When to watch?
Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the union Budget today at 11 am.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 06:07 AM
Did you know that the union budget is also called…
The union budget is more technically referred to as the Annual Financial Statement in Article 112 of the Constitution of India
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:59 AM
Budget terms: What is current budget?
Current budget refers to the total approved estimates of the current expenses of a fiscal year in the Annual Budget Statement.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:55 AM
What manufacturing sector wants from the budget
For the manufacturing sector, the budget is highly anticipated as it is expected to focus on re-energising the manufacturing sector which is trying to recover from the Covid pandemic. The sector expects new policies, concessions and other schemes for growth.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:51 AM
A look at the types of union budget
The union budget can be classified into two: revenue budget and capital budget. The revenue budget is made up of revenue receipts - the amount of taxes and other levies the union government expects to collect and revenue expenditures. Revenue receipts.
Capital expenditures and capital receipts make up the capital budget, which has long-term components.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:46 AM
All you need to know about railway budget
The Railway budget is included in the Union Budget which will be tabled today. The expectations of general public include controlling train ticket fares, focus on cleanliness in trains, increase in number of trains among others. The students have demanded that Railways run separate trains for them to appear for exams in other cities.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:41 AM
Did you know about the three types of budgets?
According to the differences in revenue and expenditure, the budget is categorised into three main types - balanced, surplus and deficit.
1. A balanced budget is when the estimated government expenditure is the same as the expected revenue in a certain financial year.
2. A budget is considered surplus when the government revenue surpasses the expected expenses in a financial year.
3. When the government’s expenses overshoot the revenue during a fiscal year, it is termed as a deficit budget.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:35 AM
Real sector's expectations on budget
The real estate sector has managed to bounce back following the dry spell due to Covid-19 pandemic. The housing sector is eyeing a robust demand in the upcoming financial year. The key expectations include relaxations in taxes, reduction in stamp duty, reduction in GST on raw materials like cement and steel. Arihant Infrastructures, CMD, Ashok Chhajer told ANI that the government should focus on reducing home loan rates. "
The government should reduce home loan rates. The affordable housing segment, which is capped at ₹45 lakh, should be changed to ₹60-75 lakh which is the average cost of a house in Metro cities and 2-tier cities," said Ashok Chhajer.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:29 AM
What is the union budget?
The union budget is an annual financial statement that lays out the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year. A comprehensive document that outlines the government’s economic and fiscal policies, it is presented by the Finance Minister of India in the Parliament.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:23 AM
Expectations from budget on income tax relief
The salaried professionals are the taxpayers who have the most expectations from the Budget. The middle class has been hit the hardest by increasing prices of essentials and fuel price hike. The expectations are rife that the finance minister may tweak income-tax slabs to provide middle class a much needed relief. Recently, Nirmala Sitharaman said she identifies herself as a middle class and understands the pressure faced by the section.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:19 AM
India’s Budget ray of hope in uncertain times: PM Modi
The upcoming Union Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people and strive to be a ray of hope for the world amid global economic turmoil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
“Amid the unstable global economic situation, India’s Budget will not only attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, but the ray of hope being seen by the world will also glow brighter -- for this, I firmly believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations.”