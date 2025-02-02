Budget 2025 hikes TDS limit for bank FD | Check all details

The Union Budget 2025 proposes to increase the limit for tax deduction at source (TDS) on fixed deposit (FD) interest for general citizens (non-senior). Banks are required to deduct tax at source when interest paid to account holders goes over the specified threshold in one financial year. At the moment, it is 10% if PAN is available.

This will take up the limit from the current ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per financial year and will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

TDS on FDs

The proposal to increase the threshold in section 194A is as below.

Payer Current threshold to deduct TDS Proposed threshold to deduct TDS A banking company to which the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (10 of 1949) applies (including any bank or banking institution, referred to in section 51 of that Act) Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 50,000/- A co-operative society engaged in carrying on the business of banking Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 50,000/- on any deposit with post office under any scheme framed by the Central Government and notified by it in this behalf Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 50,000/- Any other case Rs. 5,000/- Rs. 10,000/- A cooperative society referred to in clause (v) and clause (viia) of sub-section (3) of section 194A Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 50,000/- View All Prev Next

Source: Budget Memorandum

Rules and Regulations of TDS on FDs

There are certain guidelines issued by the Income Tax Department that must be abided by when it comes to the deducting TDS on Fixed Deposit interest. According to the HDFC Life website, they are as follows:

