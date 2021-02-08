Bumble raises stakes for IPO date with over $7 billion valuation target
Bumble Inc, which operates its eponymous dating app, on Monday increased the size of its much-awaited stock market debut and is now aiming for a valuation of more than $7 billion when it goes public.
The owner of the app, which is unique among dating applications for letting women make the first move, is lining up its initial public offering (IPO) at a time when the U.S. IPO market is enjoying its strongest bull run in more than two decades.
Companies raised a record $168 billion through IPOs on stock exchanges in 2020, according to data from Dealogic.
Bumble said on Monday it would look to raise as much as $1.8 billion, after upsizing its share sale to 45 million shares at $39 apiece at the upper end of the range. It had earlier offered 34.5 million at a price range of $28 to $30 a share.
Austin, Texas-based Bumble had confidentially filed for an IPO late last year. The company, in which Blackstone is a majority stakeholder, plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BMBL".
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic air travel demand contracts 41% to around 76 lakh passengers in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi high court declines Amazon's request to keep in abeyance its decision to s
- Delhi high court declines Amazon's plea to keep in abeyance its status quo order on Future-Reliance deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bumble raises stakes for IPO date with over $7 billion valuation target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin finds new momentum as prices approach USD 40,000 mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit Systems for DOHS supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes 617 points higher to end session at 51,348; Nifty closes at 15,115
- After touching a lifetime high of 51,523.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health insurance to see higher double-digits growth in medium term: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese demand helps German manufacturers weather Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capital support for Indian govt banks to determine loan growth: Fitch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mrs Bectors food specialties posts revenue of ₹226 crore in Q3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI plans more than $41 billion in bond purchases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps 590 points to open at record high of 51,320; Nifty above 15,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chip shortage spirals beyond cars to phones and consoles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox