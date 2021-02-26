IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Burman family may get joint promoter status at Eveready
Eveready Industries’ managing director Amritanshu Khaitan.
Eveready Industries’ managing director Amritanshu Khaitan.
business

Burman family may get joint promoter status at Eveready

The shareholding of the Khaitan family plunged to just 4.5% from 44.1% over the past year as lenders sold shares of Eveready pledged with them after the promoter group defaulted on payments.
READ FULL STORY
By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:15 AM IST

The Burman family, the single-largest investor in Eveready Industries Ltd with a 20% stake, may become joint promoters of the battery maker along with the Khaitan family, two people familiar with the talks between the two groups said.

The shareholding of the Khaitan family plunged to just 4.5% from 44.1% over the past year as lenders sold shares of Eveready pledged with them after the promoter group defaulted on payments.

The promoter group pledged their holdings in Eveready and tea producer McLeod Russel India Ltd to avail of loans and repay debts of McNally Bharat Engineering.

Last August, Eveready’s shares, held by Williamson Magor (an Eveready promoter entity), were pledged with IndusInd Bank for securing the outstanding dues of Seajuli Developers and Finance Ltd, the borrower company. The bank invoked the pledge held in the Eveready shares for the recovery of its dues from Seajuli.

Source: BSE
Source: BSE


The dramatic decline in the promoter holdings in Eveready opened the dry-cell battery maker to the risk of a hostile takeover. As lenders invoked pledges, the Burman family, which runs Dabur Ltd, stepped in as a white knight to buy out the shares from the open market to avert such a possibility.

“Burmans and Khaitans have an age-old relationship. If the Burmans and Khaitans become joint promoters and run the company together, a hostile takeover can be prevented. That’s why this is one of the options under consideration by both the parties,” said one of the two people cited above on the condition of anonymity.

An Eveready spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculative news.

“After a year of discussions between the Khaitans and the Burmans, the two families are considering an option to jointly control the group,” the person said.

According to the market regulator’s takeover code, the Burmans will need to launch an open offer for Eveready shares if the family becomes a part of the promoter group.

“The Burmans are open to buying more shares from the open market to increase their shareholding rather than buying the stake from the Khaitans. The Khaitans are keen to maintain their stake at the current levels and are averse to the idea of giving up control. That’s why the two families are considering the option of becoming joint promoters of Eveready,” the person said. As a part of the joint management control strategy, Eveready is likely to restructure its board and become a professionally run company, the person added. Currently, both Eveready’s managing director and the chairman are from the Khaitan family.

“The company, post the creation of joint management control, may appoint the Burmans and the Khaitans as board members among others, along with a few new independent directors,” said the first person.

A spokesperson for the Burman family said, “We are the largest shareholder in Eveready with around 20% stake. However, neither do we have any board seat currently, nor have we sought a seat on the board of Eveready. Also, we are not currently contemplating any open offer.”

Earlier, the Burman family was planning to boost its stake in Eveready, but called off the plan after the stock price jumped 2.7 times in the past year. The surge in share price is largely on hopes that there would be an open offer in which public shareholders will be able to tender their shares if there is a hostile takeover or if the Burmans become the promoters of Eveready.

The Burman family has been refraining from increasing its stake in Eveready due to the high stock price. If the Burmans purchase Eveready shares from the market and increase their stake beyond 25%, a mandatory open offer will be triggered as per the takeover code under the Securities and Exchange Board of India. If such an open offer is triggered, the Burmans will need to offer to buy at least a 26% additional stake from the public shareholders, almost at the prevailing market price.

In a December 10 report by The Telegraph, Mohit Burman, vice-chairman of Dabur India, said, “(We will buy) at an appropriate price…not at this price!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Sensex(MINT_PRINT)
Sensex(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex down 759 points to 50,280 in opening session; Nifty slides 220 points

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:32 AM IST
In the opening session on Friday, Sensex was trading at 50,280.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the budget, has pegged the Centre’s fiscal deficit at 6.8% of GDP for FY22, promising to bring it down to 4.5% of GDP by FY26.(Kunal Patil/HT file photo. Representative image)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the budget, has pegged the Centre’s fiscal deficit at 6.8% of GDP for FY22, promising to bring it down to 4.5% of GDP by FY26.(Kunal Patil/HT file photo. Representative image)
business

GDP to shrink 7% this fiscal, see 13.7% growth in FY 22, says Moody’s

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, New Delhi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The rating agency also said India’s weak fiscal position will remain a key credit challenge in 2021 with a debt-to-GDP ratio above its peers. India has the lowest investment grade of Baa3 with negative outlook from Moody’s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eveready Industries’ managing director Amritanshu Khaitan.
Eveready Industries’ managing director Amritanshu Khaitan.
business

Burman family may get joint promoter status at Eveready

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:15 AM IST
The shareholding of the Khaitan family plunged to just 4.5% from 44.1% over the past year as lenders sold shares of Eveready pledged with them after the promoter group defaulted on payments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The telco said it received orders from 92 accounts for senior bonds and 97 accounts for perpetual bonds.(REUTERS)
The telco said it received orders from 92 accounts for senior bonds and 97 accounts for perpetual bonds.(REUTERS)
business

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 billion through overseas bonds

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Bharti Airtel priced the senior 10.25-year bonds of $750 million at a yield of 187.5 basis points (bps) for an implied coupon of 3.25%, while its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i Ltd priced $500 million worth guaranteed subordinated perpetual 5.25-year bonds at a coupon of 3.975%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until now, a company has been required to both have a positive net worth and be profitable to be an eligible bidder for government contracts.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
Until now, a company has been required to both have a positive net worth and be profitable to be an eligible bidder for government contracts.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
business

Govt tweaks norms for public procurement deals: Officials

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The profit criterion for prequalification in government tenders has been discontinued with immediate effect, the officials said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench of justices Uday U Lalit and K M Joseph ordered that contempt proceedings will not go be initiated in the high courts of Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi, where cases related to employees’ pensions are pending.
A bench of justices Uday U Lalit and K M Joseph ordered that contempt proceedings will not go be initiated in the high courts of Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi, where cases related to employees’ pensions are pending.
business

Supreme Court gives breather to govt, EPFO in pensions case

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 AM IST
It also directed that no adverse orders be issued against EPFO and the government for not complying with the apex court’s 2019 judgment, which ordered that subscribers of the Employee Pension Scheme or EPS be given the full pension as calculated by their last drawn salaries, irrespective of the ceiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. (AP File Photo)
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. (AP File Photo)
business

Powell is patient but markets aren’t, challenging new Fed policy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:38 AM IST
In the market bleachers, some big names in economics, including Harvard University economist Lawrence Summers and former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, are warning of economic overheating from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel. The April Brent contract expires on Friday.(REUTERS)
Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel. The April Brent contract expires on Friday.(REUTERS)
business

Oil mixed, US crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Earlier in the day, an assurance that US interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in US crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas, helped boost both US crude and Brent to their highest intraday prices since January 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Oil set for monthly surge with market watching next OPEC+ move

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this year after Saudi Arabia pledged deeper output cuts, helping to drain bloated stockpiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Treasury note yield rose above S&amp;P 500 dividend yield, wiping out the stock market yield's strong advantage.(AP)
The Treasury note yield rose above S&P 500 dividend yield, wiping out the stock market yield's strong advantage.(AP)
business

Wall Street closes down, tech selloff drags as bond yields climb

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a one-year high of 1.614%, prompting investors concerned about rich valuations to lock in profits on some high-flying growth stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tai said she would work to ensure that China meets its commitments under a January 2020 trade accord between Beijing and Washington.(Bloomberg Photo)
Tai said she would work to ensure that China meets its commitments under a January 2020 trade accord between Beijing and Washington.(Bloomberg Photo)
business

US trade nominee says Prez Joe Biden's team backs use of tariffs

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST
"Tariffs are a very important part of our fair trade remedies toolbox," US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai told the Senate Finance Committee, signaling the new US team on commerce policy had no plans for a complete about-face from the hardline stance of Donald Trump's government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
business

Twitter expects annual revenue to double in 2023

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The social network expects to reach at least 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the fourth quarter of 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Bank President David Malpass said “a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,”(Reuters)
World Bank President David Malpass said “a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,”(Reuters)
business

Debt crisis threatens developing nations, says World Bank head

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:19 PM IST
World Bank President David Malpass spoke before the start of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 biggest economies on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi has sought data from exchanges to ascertain any irregular patterns, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.(PTI File Photo)
Sebi has sought data from exchanges to ascertain any irregular patterns, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi to issue guidelines related to environmental, social, corporate governance

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Tyagi noted that certain unique trends have emerged in the wake of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Market experts say NSE was more to blame and brokers have their hands tied in such situations. (ANI Photo)
Market experts say NSE was more to blame and brokers have their hands tied in such situations. (ANI Photo)
business

India's top brokerage Zerodha faces investor fury after stock exchange glitch

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Hundreds of traders who bought stocks via Zerodha voiced concern on Twitter, with many posting pictures showing portfolio losses due to trades squared off by the broker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac