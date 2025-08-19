Business News Today LIVE: Rupee rises to highest level in August; Reliance lifts Sensex, Nifty 50
Track live updates and latest business news today—corporate as well as stock market news—from the world's fourth largest economy, here:
Rupee hits highest level in August against US Dollar
The Indian rupee climbed to its highest level so far this month, supported by lower risks of additional US tariffs on domestic goods and optimism that planned tax cuts will bolster growth.
The rupee rose as much as 87.2050 per US dollar on Tuesday, compared with 87.35 in the previous session. It was last at 87.2250.
The currency is being supported by the Trump-Putin meeting and subsequent talks between the US and Ukrainian presidents, raising hopes a peace deal. This, Nomura said in a note, “appears to reduce the likelihood of additional tariffs/sanctions on India in relation to the purchase of Russia oil”.
Reliance Industries rises most among Nifty 50 stocks
Reliance, the third-heaviest stock on the Nifty, climbed 2.1% on Tuesday after several brokerages highlighted growth drivers in its Fiscal 2025 annual report.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate additionally announced the entry of its FMCG arm into the healthy beverages segment via a joint venture with Natureedge Beverages.