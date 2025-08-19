Business News Today LIVE: Rupee rises to highest level in August; Reliance lifts Sensex, Nifty 50

Aug 19, 2025 11:46 AM IST

The Indian rupee climbed to its highest level so far this month, supported by lower risks of additional US tariffs on domestic goods and optimism that planned tax cuts will bolster growth.

The rupee rose as much as 87.2050 per US dollar on Tuesday, compared with 87.35 in the previous session. It was last at 87.2250.

The currency is being supported by the Trump-Putin meeting and subsequent talks between the US and Ukrainian presidents, raising hopes a peace deal. This, Nomura said in a note, “appears to reduce the likelihood of additional tariffs/sanctions on India in relation to the purchase of Russia oil”.