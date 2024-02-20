Can you get cashback or refunds in Paytm wallet after March 15?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the last date of restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank to March 15 from February 29. The central bank had earlier barred Paytm Payments Bank from receiving deposits, top-ups, or credit transactions into its wallets or accounts after the deadline. Paytm Wallet: A QR code of Paytm is seen at a mobile repairing shop in Kolkata, India.(Reuters)

“No further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. after March 15, 2024 (extended from the earlier stipulated timeline of February 29, 2024), other than any interest, cashback, sweep in from partner banks or refunds which may be credited anytime," it had earlier said.

Can you receive cashback and refunds after March 15?

Refunds and cashbacks are allowed to be credited after March 15. This means that you can keep using, withdraw from, or transfer to another wallet or bank account from the money you have in the account. However, after March 15, you will not be able to top-up or transfer money into the wallet. You will also not be able to receive any credits, other than cashbacks, or refunds into this wallet.

What are the credits which are not permitted?

Salary, subsidy, or certain direct benefit transfers linked to Aadhar in Paytm Payments Bank will not be credited and users will not be able to receive any such credits into your account after March 15.

Can you close Paytm wallet and transfer the amount?

You can close the Paytm wallet and transfer the money to another bank account using Paytm Payments Bank's banking app.