Paytm FASTag: How to delete your FASTag account from Paytm Payments Bank?

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) removed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from its approved list of FASTag providers. With this, users have to obtain Fastags from the approved list of 32 banks. This comes as the Reserve Bank of India in January issued a report saying that Paytm Payments Bank faces charges of non-compliance and needs to halt its operations by February 29. Paytm FASTag: Car seen at Gurugram-Faridabad road toll plaza near Bandhwari village, in Gurugram, India.

What is the deadline for the change?

RBI extended the deadline for Paytm Payments Bank from February 29 to March 15. This means, you can use your Paytm Fastag until that date, after which it will become inactive. Additionally, you will not be able to top-up or recharge your FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank after the date as well.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Why should you deactivate your Paytm FASTag account?

You must deactivate your Paytm FASTag due to the 'One Vehicle, One Fastag' rule. This mandates that there will only be a single FASTag per vehicle. Therefore, users must close their PPBL accounts and obtain a refund. Then they can acquire a new FASTag from a different bank.

How to deactivate Paytm FASTag account?

In the Paytm app, follow these steps: