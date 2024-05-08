Canara Bank Q4 net profit rises 18.4%, asset quality improves; declares dividend
May 08, 2024 02:08 PM IST
Canara Bank Q4 results: Canara Bank's net NPA ratio stood at 1.27 per cent as on March 31, as compared 1.32 percent in a quarter ago period.
Canara Bank Q4 results: Canara Bank reported 18.4 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹3,757.23 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2023-24. The bank noted a rise in net profit of 2.8 per cent on a sequential basis. During the same period, gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of the bank improved to 4.23 per cent against 4.39 per cent in a quarter ago period. It was 5.35 per cent in a year ago period.
Read more: Bharat Forge Q4 results: Net profit surges 59.3%, revenue gains 16%
Canara Bank's net NPA ratio stood at 1.27 per cent as on March 31, as compared 1.32 percent in a quarter ago period.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article