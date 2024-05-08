Canara Bank Q4 results: Canara Bank reported 18.4 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹3,757.23 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2023-24. The bank noted a rise in net profit of 2.8 per cent on a sequential basis. During the same period, gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of the bank improved to 4.23 per cent against 4.39 per cent in a quarter ago period. It was 5.35 per cent in a year ago period.

Canara Bank Q4 net profit rises 18.4%, asset quality improves; declares dividend