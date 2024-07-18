Canon unveils new flagship EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II in India: Features and prices

Canon has unveiled two new professional mirrorless cameras in India: the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II. Both the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II will have Canon’s new Accelerated Capture image processing system, with the DIGIC X processor and a dedicated DIGIC Accelerator. (René Ramos/Canon)

“As a dynamic epicentre of technological advancement and creative innovation, India has proven to be an essential hub for Canon’s global growth strategy,” said Tiger Ishii, COO and President of Asia marketing at Canon. “I am confident that this launch will contribute significantly to making this year a landmark for us."

What new aspects do the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II bring to the table?

The Canon EOS R1, which is Canon’s flagship EOS R camera is aimed at sports, action, and news photographers as its engineered to capture photographs in challenging conditions. It has a new 24.2-megapixel sensor as well as Canon's most advanced autofocus system ever.

The second iteration of the highly acclaimed EOS R5 gets a new 45-megapixel sensor which can capture 8K video at 60 frames per second in RAW format. The EOS R5 Mark II is a great choice for both photographers as well as filmmakers.

"With the launch of the EOS R5 Mark II, we are poised to revolutionise the landscape of filmmaking and photography,” said Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO of Canon India. “We are confident these products will resonate deeply with our Indian consumers, further solidifying Canon's leadership in the imaging industry."

When will the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II be available and how much will they cost?

The EOS R1 is expected to be available by the end of November 2024, costing ₹6,30,995.

The EOS R5 Mark II will be available from August 2024, with the body-only option costing Rs. 4,05,995.

What are the new features of the the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II?

Dual Pixel Intelligent AF: Both the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 MARK II’s Dual Pixel Intelligent AF system leverages the Accelerated Capture system and deep learning to improve subject tracking and detection during video and stills shooting.

High-Speed Shooting: The EOS R1 can shoot high-speed bursts at up to 40 frames per second and EOS R5 Mark II at 30 frames per second with the electronic shutter, which allows for silent shooting and up to 12 fps with the mechanical and electronic first-curtain shutter.

Eye Control AF: EOS R1 and for the first time ever on a “5 series” camera, the EOS R5 Mark II, allows user to shift the AF frame by simply looking at their new subject to focus on.

In-Camera Image Enhancements: The new In-camera Upscaling function quadruples the number of pixels in the image, increasing the resolution by 4 times to up to 96 megapixels in EOS R1 and 179 megapixels in EOS R5 Mark II while maintaining original sense of resolution.

Cinema-standard Video Capabilities: Both the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 MARK II offers professional video features, including industry-standard codecs. Several professional production-oriented Cinema EOS system features are included for professional filmmaking and video production needs.

Dual (Video + Photo) Shooting: Users can simultaneously capture approx. 33.2-megapixel JPEG stills while recording Full HD 30p videos in EOS R5 Mark II and approx. 17.8 megapixels JPEG stills while recording Full HD 60p videos in EOS R1.

Professional Grade Reliability: Both the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1 is built with dust- and drip-resistant weather sealing to withstand challenging weather conditions. The blackout-free EVF is also equipped with anti-fog technology.

Cooling fan accessory for extended recording time: A cooling fan accessory, CF-R20EP (sold separately) extends 8K recording times, allowing up to 120 or more minutes of 8K 30p video to be recorded. It also enables limitless 4K 60p video recording.

Seamless integration with Cinema EOS: The Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 MARK II uses the new XF-AVC S/XF-HEVC S file system, which has similar specifications as the Cinema EOS file system, enabling workflows that are incompatible with the conventional MP4 format and streamlines the multi-camera project editing process where Cinema EOS cameras are utilised.

Swift Editorial Workflows: The EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II supports the new Wi-Fi 6/6E wireless protocol in addition to the existing 5Ghz and 2.4Ghz bands, allowing for faster wireless file transmission to a smartphone, PC, or FTP/FTPS/SFTP server.

