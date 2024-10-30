Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Car sales in festive season low, vehicles worth 79,000 crore lying unsold: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 30, 2024 05:12 PM IST

Car sales around Diwali has fallen so low this year that dealers are staring at an all-time high inventory of 80-85 days which adds up to 7.90 lakh vehicles.

Car sales around Diwali has fallen so low this year that dealers are staring at an all-time high inventory of 80-85 days which adds up to 7.90 lakh vehicles worth 79,000 crore as a whole, according to an Economic Times report.

Top manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have the largest dealer inventory left over, followed by others such as Nissan and Citroen.(Reuters)
Top manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have the largest dealer inventory left over, followed by others such as Nissan and Citroen.(Reuters)

Also Read: Chinese investors buy up a meme stock which sounds like ‘Trump Wins Big’ in Mandarin

This is also partially because automakers had aggressively dispatched cars amid low sales, which had declined by 18.81%, as per data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Car sales saw a slowdown since this year's May, with inventories rising since then.

Interestingly the slowdown was seen even for cars in the price bracket of 10-25 lakh. This is important because this segment was the primary driver of sales growth after the pandemic.

Also Read: Google fined $2.5 decillion by Russian court, amount exceeds global GDP

Extreme weather patterns have been attributed as one of the reasons for car buyers to postpone their purchases. This included a hotter than usual summer followed by heavy monsoons.

Another reason for the slowdown is the demand for newer models like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the recently launched Tata Curvv which hasn't been affected too much by this lack of demand.

Top manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have the largest dealer inventory left over, followed by others such as Nissan and Citroen.

Also Read: The longest and shortest non-stop flight routes in India this winter that every passenger should know

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //