Centre extends tenure of four public sector banks' top officials, including PNB

Four state-owned banks on Friday said the government has extended tenures of their top officials, including managing director and chief executive officers (MD and CEOs) of Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

Besides, the government has extended the tenures of executive directors of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India.

The government sent notifications to these banks on Thursday, informing them about the extensions given to the top-level officials.

"The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, vide its notification dated August 26, 2021, has extended the term of office of S S Mallikarjuna Rao, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank (PNB), for a period beyond September 18, 2021," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Rao's current tenure was to come to an end on September 18, 2021, and the extension has been given till the date of his superannuation (January 31, 2022) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, PNB said.

The government has also extended the tenure of Bank of Maharashtra MD and CEO A S Rajeev for two years, the Pune-based lender said in a filing.

Rajeev's current tenure was coming to an end on December 1, 2021.

In addition to this, two executive directors of PNB, two in Union Bank of India (UBI) and one in Central Bank of India have been given extension beyond their current tenures.

Sanjay Kumar and Vijay Dube, executive directors of PNB, have been given extensions till August 23, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively.

The terms of UBI's executive directors -- Manas Ranjan Biswal and Gopal Singh Gusain -- have been extended.

Biswal's term has been extended beyond his currently notified term, which expires on February 28, 2022, till the date of his superannuation (April 30, 2022) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Union Bank of India said.

Similarly, Gusain's term has been extended till the date of his superannuation, (January 31, 2022) or until further orders, whichever is earlier. His term was coming to an end on September 19.

The Department of Financial Services, through a notification on August 26, has also extended the term of office of Ashok Srivastava, executive director of Central Bank of India, the lender said in a separate filing.

His term has been extended beyond January 22, 2022, till the date of his superannuation (November 30, 2022) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Central Bank of India said.