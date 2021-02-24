Centre lifts embargo on grant of govt businesses to private banks
The Centre on Wednesday lifted embargo on private sector banks for conducting of government-related banking transactions. These include taxes and other revenue payment facilities, pension payments and small savings.
"Embargo lifted on grant of Govt business to private banks. All banks can now participate. Private banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy, furthering Govt's social sector initiatives, and enhancing customer convenience," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's officer tweeted, announcing the same.
The department of financial services said that the decision will enhance customer experience. It also said that private banks will be equal partners in government's economic and social agenda.
"Private sector banks, which are at the forefront of imbibing and implementing latest technology and innovation in banking, will now be equal partners in development of Indian econonmy," a government release said.
"With the lifting of embargo, there is now no bar on RBI for authorisation of private sector banks (in addition to public sector banks) for government business, including government agency business. The government has conveyed its decision to RBI," the release further said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla shares rally in premarket trading on ‘buy the dip’ bounce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk’s Starlink to be game changer for telecommunications sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre lifts embargo on grant of govt businesses to private banks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex zooms 1,030 points; Nifty tops 14,950
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GAIL share buyback offer to open on February 25: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex rallies over 500 pts; Nifty tops 14,850 after trade resumption
- After resumption of trade at 3.45 pm, NSE Nifty was quoting 152.95 points or 1.04 per cent up at 14,860.75.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order
- The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbie’s pandemic sales boom followed yearslong revamp at Mattel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyundai Motor to replace battery systems in 82,000 EVs in recall worth $900 mil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE, BSE extend trading hours till 5pm today. Here's why
- Earlier in the day, NSE had halted trading in its cash and derivative segments at 11.40 am, due to issues with telecom links of its two service providers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE halts trading after telecom disruption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong’s first trading tax hike since 1993 pummels stocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays March 2021: List of days banks will remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI governor urges market to work together with the bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP power corporation seeks change in tariff slabs to get more revenue
- UP State Electricity Consumer Council has opposed the corporation's proposal, arguing that the demand for change in slabs was an attempt to hike tariff through the backdoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox