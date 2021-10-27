Centre proposes sale of small LPG cylinders at ration shops

In the coming days, the Centre could allow fair price shops (FPS) to retail small liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, as well as offer financial services, in a bid to ensure the financial viability of such outlets. The proposal in this regard was taken up during a virtual interaction on Wednesday between the Union ministry of food and consumer affairs and state governments, with food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey chairing the talks.

“Proactive measures to be taken to enhance the financial viability of FPS. Plan of retail selling of small LPG cylinders is in the anvil,” the ministry noted in a statement after the meeting, which was also attended by officials from Oil marketing companies (OMC) such as the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BP), Hindustan Petroleum (HP), as well as those from the CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC).

The OMCs “appreciated” the Union government's proposal to retail LPG cylinders at FPS shops, also known as ration shops, while also assuring that the necessary support would be provided in this regard in coordination with the interested state and Union territory (UT) governments, the release noted further. The state governments, on their part, said that collaborating with common service centres (CSC), will increase the viability of the ration outlets, it added.

“On the proposal to offer financial services via FPS, representatives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said that it would provide the necessary assistance to the interested states and UTs,” the statement said, also highlighting that the central government was planning to extend the MUDRA loans to FPS dealers for capital augmentation.

The country has nearly 526,000 fair price outlets through which poor beneficiaries receive subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON