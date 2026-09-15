UP Cabinet rationalises stamp duty, registration fees on leases up to 10 years

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a rationalised structure of stamp duty and registration fees for lease/rent deeds of up to 10 years, extending the benefit to agreements with average annual rent above ₹10 lakh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairs cabinet meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The decision aims to encourage registration of tenancy agreements and facilitate implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Urban Premises Tenancy Act, 2021.

“Despite registration being mandatory for leases exceeding one year, many such agreements remain unregistered, exposing parties to legal and financial complications,” principal secretary, stamp and registration, Amit Gupta said.

Under the new structure, stamp duty for leases with annual rent up to ₹2 lakh will be ₹1,000 for up to one year, ₹2,000 for over one and up to five years and ₹4,000 for over five and up to 10 years.

For annual rent above ₹2 lakh and up to ₹6 lakh, the corresponding rates will be ₹3,000, ₹6,000 and ₹8,000, while for rent above ₹6 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh they will be ₹4,500, ₹10,000 and ₹13,000. The same rates will apply as registration fees.

For leases exceeding ₹10 lakh annual rent, the concession will apply to the first ₹10 lakh, while the excess will attract normal rates. “The concession will not apply to toll and mining leases,” Gupta said.

Automated vehicle fitness testing policy revised

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the revised State Policy, 2026 for establishing Automated Testing Stations (ATS) for vehicle fitness testing.

The revised policy incorporates the latest directions and amendments issued by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. ATS will be established in every district, promoting private investment and creating technical and non-technical employment opportunities.

Vehicle fitness testing will be conducted through automated machines without human intervention to ensure transparency.

“The government expects the policy to help ensure only fully fit vehicles ply on roads and reduce road accidents,” additional chief secretary, transport, Archana Agrawal said. She added that the decision would entail no additional financial burden on the state.