Centre to launch ‘Sahara refund portal’ today for claim submission by depositors

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah will launch a ‘Sahara refund portal’ on Tuesday for submitting legitimate claims by depositors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group whose money was stuck for many years. Union cooperation minister Amit Shah(PTI)

"A portal has been developed for submission of legitimate claims by the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of cooperative societies namely -- Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd," the Union coopertion ministry said in a statement.

This comes after the central government's earlier announcement to return the money of ten crore investors within nine months, following a Supreme Court order on the transfer of ₹5,000 crore to Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) from the Sahara-SEBI refund account.

“Tomorrow is a special day for those whose money was stuck in Sahara's cooperative societies for many years. The Modi government is moving towards fulfilling the resolution of returning the deposits of those investors, under which the ‘Sahara Refund Portal’ will be launched tomorrow. The commitment of the Ministry of Cooperatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will bring relief to all those people who are waiting to get back their hard earned money,” Amit Shah said on Twitter.

The ministry had earlier filed an application in the top court in order to address the grievances of the Group's depositors for the payment of their dues.