 China’s Industrial Profits Fall in 2023 as Weak Demand Persists - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / China’s Industrial Profits Fall in 2023 as Weak Demand Persists

China’s Industrial Profits Fall in 2023 as Weak Demand Persists

Bloomberg |
Jan 27, 2024 07:41 AM IST

Profits at large Chinese industrial companies declined in 2023, reflecting widespread corporate pain stemming from falling prices and weak demand both at home and overseas.

(Bloomberg) -- Profits at large Chinese industrial companies declined in 2023, reflecting widespread corporate pain stemming from falling prices and weak demand both at home and overseas.

HT Image
HT Image

Industrial profits at large-scale Chinese companies decreased 2.3% last year from 2022, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. 

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

That annual number contrasted with an end-of-year surge, after December profits soared 16.8% from the same month in 2022. That was a slower pace than November’s 29.5% increase. Both months reflected a rebound in output from a year earlier, when nationwide Covid outbreaks shuttered factories in many major cities.

While China hit its conservative target of about 5% growth last year, an expected post-pandemic boom failed to materialize as a property market slump dragged on the world’s second-largest economy. That’s spurred Beijing to ramp up measures to aid growth, without flooding the system with so-called big stimulus.

Industrial profits have been improving since last summer, a sign many companies are approaching the end of a destocking cycle. In another positive sign, industrial output expanded 6.8% in December, the fastest pace since 2021. A year-on-year decline in producer prices also slowed from November, reducing the hit to profitability.   

Total industrial profits are determined by changes in output, prices and profit margins. Industrial producers increased their margins over the course of 2023, official data show, as they cut costs per unit of revenue. 

Signs of deflation have become more prevalent across China, casting doubt on whether the surge in industrial profits can be sustained. 

Authorities still face pressure to keep stimulus coming. Economists are expecting further cuts to the reserve ratio over the rest of the year, in addition to modest policy-rate reductions. The People’s Bank of China has signaled more targeted stimulus to guide money toward specific sectors of the economy.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On