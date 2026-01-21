Chinese EVs Blow Past Tesla and Tariffs En Route to Global Reign

Julian Scot-Smith was window shopping at a Porsche dealership with his wife in London’s fancy Mayfair district before Christmas, sizing up the SUVs. Performers drawing attention to a BYD Sealion 7 electric vehicle at the Singapore motor show in Singapore last year. Then the couple peeked into another dealership around the corner. “We were thinking of treating ourselves to one of the German brands, but these Chinese cars look fantastic,” said Scot-Smith, eyeing the $60,000 BYD Sealion 7. Not long ago, few would buy the idea that a Chinese electric-vehicle maker such as BYD could sweep European buyers off their feet, competing against Volkswagen, Toyota and even such luxury brands as BMW and Porsche.

Visitors checking out a BYD Sealion 7 at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2025 in Jakarta.

Yet BYD is leading a pack of Chinese automakers whose global export onslaught has surpassed even bullish expectations. The Shenzhen-based automaker delivered more than a million vehicles outside China in 2025, the company said, more than double the previous year’s total. China surpassed Japan in 2023 as the world’s No. 1 auto exporter. Last year, it shipped 7.1 million vehicles from its pool of domestic automakers, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, up from 5.9 million the previous year. BYD, which ​replaced Tesla ​as the world’s biggest EV seller, is one of ​Beijing’s national champions. “BYD wants to become one of the most relevant players in Europe, and in a very short period,” said Alfredo Altavilla, a veteran industry executive advising the company.

Chart.

Chinese brands hold a roughly 7% share of Western Europe’s total auto market, selling more than 500,000 units in the first three quarters of 2025, according to data provider Schmidt Automotive Research. European market leader Volkswagen, which owns Porsche and Audi, has already had its lunch eaten by local brands in China, which was once estimated to account for more than half of the German company’s global profit. Now, China is coming for VW on its home turf. In a statement, VW said it had “confidence in our products and our ability to innovate.” Politics, not market forces, has been the biggest obstacle to China’s automakers. In the U.S., tariffs and restrictions on Chinese software have effectively barred EV imports from China, reflecting fears about jobs and national security. Yet Chinese vehicles could be on the way. Geely, China’s second-largest automaker after BYD, hinted this month it might expand production of its Chinese brands to the U.S., possibly at the South Carolina factory of its subsidiary Volvo Cars. “The big question for us is where and when,” said Ash Sutcliffe, Geely’s global communications chief. In a speech last week at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan, President Trump said Chinese automakers were welcome as long as they used U.S. factories and workers. “Let China come in,” he said. Canada said Friday it would cut tariffs on Chinese EVs, following a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese leader Xi Jinping: 49,000 vehicles will qualify for Canada’s most-favored-nation rate of 6.1%. The agreement was cast as part of a new strategic partnership that also foresees Chinese investment in Canadian auto production. Trump’s second-term tariff policy and his threats of territorial expansion have prompted Canada to take a more balanced stance in the U.S.-China rivalry. Canada’s current tariff is 100%, in line with U.S. policy. Mexico has gone in the other direction, increasing tariffs to 50% this year on vehicles made in China and other countries that don’t share mutual free-trade agreements. Only firms operating car plants in Mexico, which include U.S. companies, can import their made-in-China models tariff-free. To cushion price increases, Chinese automakers boosted exports to Mexico late last year, stocking up ahead of the tariff hike, industry executives said. Chinese vehicles also face steep tariffs in the European Union, including 27% on BYD EVs. Yet, Beijing can’t afford to let up. Overcapacity China has factories capable of manufacturing more than 46 million vehicles a year, but annual sales are likely to fall short of 30 million in coming years, according to S&P Global. Exports have the potential to close the gap for companies that can afford it. “You need to go global. Toyota did it. Ford did it. GM did it,” said Klaus Zyciora, a former Volkswagen designer who is head of design at state-owned automaker Changan. “If you are not a manufacturer that is able to bring five million units annually to the market, you will have a hard time.”

Electric vehicles on the assembly line at the BYD factory in Zhengzhou, China.

BYD hopes to have 2,000 dealers in Europe by the end of 2026, up from 284 at the end of 2024. It raised $5.6 billion from shareholders last March, in part to fund the expansion. In October, Adrian Blackburn and Kirsty Blackburn from Yorkshire, England, sold their BMW and Fiat and bought two BYDs: the Sealion 7 and the smaller Atto 2. They were looking for EVs and liked the advanced technology BYD offered at a competitive price. “I see it as a very credible brand,” said Blackburn, an account manager for a food company. He even bought $2,500 worth of BYD stock, believing the company is the next Tesla. The Blackburns drove their son and a friend in the Sealion 7 to a French campsite, a roughly 850-mile round trip. Recharging the battery en route cost the equivalent of around $155. Chinese carmakers lined the halls at the Munich auto show in September, outnumbering local automakers. Geely said later it wanted to ship 200,000 vehicles from its core Chinese brands to Europe in 2027. In the first three-quarters of last year, it exported around 11,000, according to Schmidt Automotive Research. Upmarket brands worry about the prospect of premium Chinese vehicles. “They will learn to upgrade, and then they will come in there as well,” Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson said.

BYD electric cars awaiting export last year to South America at the Taicang Port in Suzhou, China.

To get around protectionist measures, BYD has opened factories in Thailand and Brazil. This year, the company plans to start building cars in Hungary, Turkey and Indonesia. A third European plant is in the works, likely in Western Europe. Rapid growth overseas, where margins are higher, has helped cushion the impact of intense competition in China. BYD sold 4.6 million cars globally last year, short of the 5.5 million it had expected. The company reported two consecutive quarters of falling profit. The highly competitive Chinese market was likely among the reasons Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett, an early BYD backer, sold his company’s stake in the carmaker in recent years, according to analysts. Berkshire declined to comment. ‘Forbidden fruit’ Mexico is one of China’s top foreign auto markets, making up about a quarter of the estimated 1.6 million units sold in Mexico in 2025, according to industry executives. That figure includes low-cost models manufactured in China for U.S. automakers. BYD sold its first car in Mexico almost three years ago and now ranks eighth in sales with almost 100 dealerships nationwide. Mexican buyers say the company’s vehicles are affordable and look cool. One top seller is the $22,000 BYD Dolphin Mini, which features racing-style seats, wireless phone charger and large dashboard screen. Enrique Estévez, an Uber driver from Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl, a working-class suburb of Mexico City, sold his Toyota Yaris and bought a Dolphin Mini. Estévez said a $15 battery charge, which costs about a third of the price of a full tank of gasoline, lasts almost two days. “I’m now thinking about installing solar panels at home,” he said, looking to further trim his energy costs.

The BYD EV Dolphin Mini displayed in Mexico City.