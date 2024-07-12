 Citigroup’s new banking chief Viswas Raghavan gets $41 million in stock - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Citigroup’s new banking chief Viswas Raghavan gets $41 million in stock

ByHT News Desk
Jul 12, 2024 03:18 PM IST

Citigroup hired Viswas Raghavan as its new head of banking earlier this year.

Citigroup has granted Viswas Raghavan shares worth about $41 million at their current value. Citigroup hired Viswas Raghavan as its new head of banking earlier this year. The 57-yer-old reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser. He got about 623,838 shares, as per a filing by Citigroup whose stock closed at $65.71 apiece on Thursday.

Viswas Raghavan reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser. He got about 623,838 shares, as per a filing by Citigroup whose stock closed at $65.71 apiece on Thursday.
Viswas Raghavan reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser. He got about 623,838 shares, as per a filing by Citigroup whose stock closed at $65.71 apiece on Thursday.

The award is to replace compensation that Viswas Raghavan gave up when he left JPMorgan Chase & Co. to join Citigroup, as per the filing. The award vests in six installments from January 2026 through 2031 and is eligible for immediate sale.

Citigroup shares have rallied 39% in the past year similar to gains at rivals like Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan.

Citigroup's new banking chief Viswas Raghavan gets $41 million in stock
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
