Closing bell: Sensex down by 508 points to end day at 53,886; Nifty at 16,045

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 03:35 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Indian equities markets' key indices slumped for the second straight day. Sensex was down by 508 points to end day at 53,886 on Tuesday. Nifty ended session at 16,045.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 54,219.78 points and slumped to a low of 53,955.68 points.

This is the second consecutive day of drop in the benchmark Sensex. The index had lost 86.61 points or 0.16 per cent on Monday.

sensex nifty
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
