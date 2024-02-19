 Closing bell: Sensex rises 280 points to close at 72,708, Nifty above 22,100 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Closing bell: Sensex rises 280 points to close at 72,708, Nifty above 22,100

Closing bell: Sensex rises 280 points to close at 72,708, Nifty above 22,100

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 03:34 PM IST

Sensex Today: Nifty 50 scaled new highs for the sixth time in 2024.

India's main index, Nifty 50, recovered from a volatile start on Monday, hitting a record high, led by financials and energy stocks, with a resurgence in ITC following a recent drop.

Sensex Today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Sensex Today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The benchmark has scaled new highs for the sixth time in 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose up to 0.50% to a record level of 22,150.75, as of 11:48 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex increased 0.34% to 72,679.55, about 800 points shy of its all-time high.

The benchmarks had opened 0.3% higher before surrendering early gains, to drop 0.1% lower in the first hour of trading.

"Domestic equities have remained resilient in the face of fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cut, thanks to strong macroeconomic fundamentals and persistent domestic inflows," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In-line quarterly results, sustained earnings stability in energy companies and interest in public sector banks due to valuation comfort bolstered sentiment, Khemka added.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

Highest-weighted financials climbed 0.6%, while public sector banks advanced 0.5%, extending gains.

Energy stocks rose 0.4%. Tata Power Company rose 2% on securing a letter of intent for an 8.38 billion rupee ($101 million) power project acquisition.

Among individual stocks, ITC, which dropped 14.2% over the last four weeks, rebounded 1.5%, leading gains in the consumer index, which rose 0.71%.

Information technology stocks dropped 0.3% after data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January, reinforcing the view that potential Fed rate cuts are not imminent. IT companies earn bulk of their revenue from the U.S.

The more domestically-focussed small and mid-caps added about 0.6% each, mirroring the benchmarks.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On