Home / Business / Cloudtail ceases operations as Amazon, Murthy end JV
Catamaran Ventures and Amazon India will not renew their contract for joint venture Prione Business Services Ltd, the parent of Cloudtail India, leading to the end of its seven-year term on May 19, 2022, according to a joint statement by the two firms on Monday.(Reuters)
Catamaran Ventures and Amazon India will not renew their contract for joint venture Prione Business Services Ltd, the parent of Cloudtail India, leading to the end of its seven-year term on May 19, 2022, according to a joint statement by the two firms on Monday.(Reuters)
business

Cloudtail ceases operations as Amazon, Murthy end JV

This comes against the backdrop of the Indian government and its agencies tightening vigil and launching multiple investigations on US e-commerce firms alleging violations of foreign investment rules in retail.
READ FULL STORY
Livemint | By Tarush Bhalla, Suneera Tandon, Bengaluru/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:49 AM IST

One of Amazon India’s largest sellers, Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd, will cease to exist in May next year as the N.R. Narayana Murthy-owned Catamaran Ventures and Amazon India break their seven-year partnership. This comes against the backdrop of the Indian government and its agencies tightening vigil and launching multiple investigations on US e-commerce firms alleging violations of foreign investment rules in retail.

Catamaran Ventures and Amazon India will not renew their contract for joint venture Prione Business Services Ltd, the parent of Cloudtail India, leading to the end of its seven-year term on May 19, 2022, according to a joint statement by the two firms on Monday.

Prione, which was founded in 2014, has enabled more than 300,000 sellers and entrepreneurs to go online and enabled 4 million merchants with digital payment capabilities, according to the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amazon india
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.