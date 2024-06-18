CMF by Nothing announces launch date for first smartphone CMF Phone 1; check details

CMF by Nothing has announced the launch date for their first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, along with other new products including the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2, Business Today wrote. CMF Phone 1 (Nothing's X account)

The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the company, which stated that the details will be revealed at their next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 2:30 PM IST.

The event will provide comprehensive information about the new additions to the CMF by Nothing lineup.

Alongside the teaser, detailed specs of the CMF Phone 1 have surfaced online. The rumoured specs include:

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED with noticeable bezels

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB (expandable)

Cameras: 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 16MP front-facing

Battery: 5,000mAh with 33W charging

Materials: Plastic and vegan leather options, user-replaceable back cover

Notable Omissions: No NFC connectivity

Pricing

In the global market it could be priced between $249 and $279 for the base storage option. In the Indian market, a leak cited by 91mobiles claims that the price on the box of the device will be ₹19,999. If the leak turns out to be true, the actual price should be much lesser to the price on the box

Nothing introduced its CMF brand last year (in 2023) by launching three new products - earbuds, smartwatch and charger, under this brand, according to an India TV article.

Last month, Nothing further announced that it would be integrating OpenAI's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT into all of its audio products for better connectivity and faster response, according to the article.