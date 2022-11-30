Home / Business / CNN informs employees that layoffs are underway: Report

CNN informs employees that layoffs are underway: Report

business
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 11:02 PM IST

Licht said CNN would notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of its paid contributors on Wednesday and the impacted employees on Thursday, according to the tweet.

A representative for CNN did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.(Getty Images via AFP)
A representative for CNN did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.(Getty Images via AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Warner Bros Discovery-owned CNN's top boss Chris Licht informed employees in an all-staff memo on Wednesday that layoffs are underway, according to a CNN reporter's tweet.

Also Read| Amazon to shut some India businesses, lay off hundreds of staff: Report

A representative for CNN did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Licht said CNN would notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of its paid contributors on Wednesday and the impacted employees on Thursday, according to the tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cnn united states
cnn united states

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out