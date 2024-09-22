Coldplay India Tour 2025 bookings to open on BookMyShow today: What are the odds of getting a ticket?

With British Band Coldplay set to perform at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year after a nine-year gap, getting a ticket may not be easy at all, despite the stadium having a 50,000 audience capacity. Musician Chris Martin of the band Coldplay performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 23, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Christopher Polk/Getty Images North America/AFP)

A ChatGPT-based calculation even confirms this, suggesting the odds of getting a ticket can be as low as 22%.

This prediction was first shared by ONDC Marketing Executive Tina Gurnaney on X (formerly Twitter), under the headline, "Odds of getting a Coldplay concert ticket."

The analysis states that about 1.5 lakh people will try to buy the tickets on BookMyShow when bookings open today (Sunday, September 22, 2024) at 12 pm IST.

This brings the odds of getting a ticket to about 1 in 3. Theoretically.

This is because the odds of getting a ticket falls even further when taking into account other factors such as fans not formally expressing interest using multiple devices or accounts.

So if 20% of fans come under the non-expressed interest category and another 10% use multiple accounts or devices for instance, the odds fall to about 1 in 4.4, which is a 22.7% chance.

Coldplay also offers special ‘Infinity Tickets,' priced at ₹ 2,000. The seating for these tickets, however, will only be known on the day of the concert. Each fan can purchase a maximum of two Infinity Tickets.

Gurnaney's post went viral, amassing 170.3K views, 1,567 likes, and 100 reposts as of now.

“One person can buy 8 tickets. This doesn't account for that,” a user wrote. A few other users also highlighted that group ticketing can bring the chances even more down.

Another user said overlooking VIP ticket prices will mean more competition for general tickets, making it even more harder to get one.

