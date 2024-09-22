Coldplay on Bookmyshow: How many tickets can you book per person?

BookMyShow has announced that it is possible to book only 4 tickets per person for the upcoming Coldplay concert to be held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year. The limit for booking earlier used to be 8 per person. Singer Chris Martin of the band Coldplay performs at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, U.S., September 30, 2023.(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Bookings will open at 12 pm IST today (Sunday, September 22, 2024).

Coldplay will be performing in India after a gap of nine years, with the last performance being held in 2016, also in Mumbai.