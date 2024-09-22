Coldplay on Bookmyshow: How many tickets can you book per person?

BookMyShow has announced that the limit of ticket booking per person for the upcoming Coldplay concert has changed
BookMyShow has announced that it is possible to book only 4 tickets per person for the upcoming Coldplay concert to be held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year. The limit for booking earlier used to be 8 per person.
Bookings will open at 12 pm IST today (Sunday, September 22, 2024).
Coldplay will be performing in India after a gap of nine years, with the last performance being held in 2016, also in Mumbai.