Covid-19: Apple stores in US keep Mask mandate as company evaluates measures

Apple Inc. has informed its US retail stores that a mask mandate and other Covid-19-related procedures remain in place for now, though the company says it continues to evaluate health and safety measures.

The Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker added that its first priority is employee and customer safety. The comments to retail store staff come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in most public settings.

All of Apple’s retail stores have required the wearing of masks throughout the pandemic, and some locations have been operating on a limited basis, such as by appointment only.

As vaccinations in the US continue and local governments allow for further re-openings, many major retailers are likely to adjust their procedures. Apple, though, didn’t tell staff when it anticipates its procedures will change.

Earlier Friday, other major retailers including Walmart Inc., Trader Joe’s and Costco Wholesale Corp. announced that fully vaccinated shoppers are no longer required to wear masks in their stores, though some said they would follow local government guidance and still recommend masks for higher-risk individuals.



