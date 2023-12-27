Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: GMP strong for Mufti Jeans-maker on listing day, check predicted share price
Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: Check stock market updates on Mufti Jeans-maker issue listing.
Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: Credo Brands, famous for its Indian denim brand Mufti Jeans, launched its IPO earlier this month and the listing date for the issue is today, December 27. The share listing will be done once the markets open after 9:15 am on Wednesday.
Credo Brands IPO was launched on December 19, and closed on December 21. The entire issue was subscribed over 51 times on the closing date, with the share prices expected to be nearly 40 percent higher than the listing price.
Credo Brands is most famous for making Mufti Jeans in India, being one of the largest premium and mid-premium denim makers in the country. Mufti recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in India, showcasing its prominence in the country.
It is indicated by the GMP that the share prices of Credo Brands will give good returns to the subscriber. Here is all you need to know about the IPO listing details and GMP of the company.
- Dec 27, 2023 08:51 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: GMP drop in last week
After the IPO closed, the GMP of Mufti Jeans brand was ₹145 at its peak, gradually dropping down to ₹80 after the issue closed.Dec 27, 2023 08:38 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: Predicted share price
The listing price of Credo Brands was ₹266 to ₹280. Calculating by the upper price band, the listing price is expected to be ₹360.Dec 27, 2023 08:20 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: GMP on December 27
The grey market premium of Credo Brands is at ₹80, showing promise ahead of the listing of the initial public offering (IPO) share price.Dec 27, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: Listing of shares to start soon
The listing of shares for Credo Brands is expected to commence soon, once the share market opens at 9:15 am on Wednesday, December 27.
