Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: GMP strong for Mufti Jeans-maker on listing day, check predicted share price

Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: Credo Brands, famous for its Indian denim brand Mufti Jeans, launched its IPO earlier this month and the listing date for the issue is today, December 27. The share listing will be done once the markets open after 9:15 am on Wednesday. Credo Brands IPO listing LIVE updates: Here is all you need to know on listing day.

Credo Brands IPO was launched on December 19, and closed on December 21. The entire issue was subscribed over 51 times on the closing date, with the share prices expected to be nearly 40 percent higher than the listing price.

Credo Brands is most famous for making Mufti Jeans in India, being one of the largest premium and mid-premium denim makers in the country. Mufti recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in India, showcasing its prominence in the country.

It is indicated by the GMP that the share prices of Credo Brands will give good returns to the subscriber. Here is all you need to know about the IPO listing details and GMP of the company.