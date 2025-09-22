Cyient says it has only 6 H-1B workers in US

Cyient Ltd. doesn’t see any material impact from the sticker shock on H-1B visa as the technology and engineering company has only six such employees in the United States. The Cyient campus in Warangal. (Cyient)

“We would like to inform that Cyient does not anticipate any material impact on its financials for FY26 and the immediate term,” the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement on Monday (22 September 2025). “For FY25, the number of Cyient employees deployed on H1B was 6.”

“We are local in our approach to build talent and global in our outlook, which defines our market leadership and our risk mitigation approach in today’s rapidly evolving world.”

US President Donald Trump has slapped a $100,000 application fee on H-1B visa—widely used by technology firms to bring skilled foreign workers stateside. The White House said American workers are being replaced with lower-paid foreign workers, which is a threat to national security.

That threatens to upend the business of India’s largest IT firms in their biggest geography. The United States continues to account for a third of the revenue of the $283-billion industry.

Founded in 1991 as Infotech Enterprises, Hyderabad-based Cyient Ltd. is an engineering, manufacturing and technology services company that caters to clients in the aerospace and defence, healthcare and life sciences, and transportation sectors.

In the fiscal ended 31 March 2025, the company clocked a revenue of ₹5,816 crore—down 1.6% year-on-year—even as net profit fell 12.2% to ₹605 crore. The company’s operational profitability—measured as earnings before interest and tax—stood at ₹787 crore with an EBIT margin of 13.5%. The free cash flow was ₹801 crore.

To be sure, Cyient Group recently underwent demergers to spin off into three entities—Cyient DET, Cyient DLM and Cyient Semiconductors. The main company is Cyient DET or Cyient Ltd.