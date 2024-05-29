Dalal Street: This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock rises 2500% in three years

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited, an Ashish Kacholia-owned multibagger stock delivered returns of more than 2,500 per cent in three years, according to a Dalal Street Investment Journal Report. Ashish Kacholia holds a 2.78 per cent stake in the company.

The company’s stock rose after it secured a USD 4.85 million contract for the maintenance dredging of the Yangon River in Myanmar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Similarly, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, an Ashish Kacholio-owned chemical stock, rose 2400% over the last four years.

During the post-COVID rally, the multibagger stock ascended from Rs.15 to Rs.375 per share, logging around a 2400 percent rally in this time horizon.

In the past one year, Fineotex Chemical share price appreciated from Rs.303 to Rs.375 per share mark, recording around a 25 percent rise in this period.

Similarly, shares of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd. climbed 10% to hit a day's high of Rs.185.45 on Friday after Ashish Kacholia picked up a 3.17% stake in a pharmaceutical company during the fourth quarter, as reported by CNBC TV18.

Awfis Space Solutions backed by Ashish Kacholia, Peak XV and ChrysCapital-backed decided to launch its initial share sale on May 22, with the price band fixed at Rs.364-386, according to a Moneycontrol article.

Also Read | Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status online on Bigshare, BSE, NSE

The subscription status on the final day of bidding was 108.56 times, as per BSE data.

Ashish Kacholia, also known as Dalal Street's 'Big Whale’ is an investor and the co-founder of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

Also Read | This investor earned ₹25 crore in 90 days via one stock; full details

Ashish Kacholia currently holds 48 stocks publicly, with a net worth of over Rs.2,930 crore, according to stock analysis website Trendlyne.

Some stocks that are part of his equity portfolio include Safari Industries, Universal Autofoundry, Balu Forge Industries, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, and Shaily Engineering Plastics, among others.