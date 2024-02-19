Dashcam footage is being recognized as valid evidence: SafeCams’ Vanesh Naidoo

A dashcam for cars. Is it really worth it? More than being a novel piece of tech that you may do without, dashcam footage is gaining acceptance as evidence of the sequence of events that led to an incident on a road. Or thereafter. An accident. Road rage. A traffic violation. The footage a dashcam can capture can prove priceless in revealing what actually went on, and no longer will any subsequent debate be reliant on inconsistent recollections by either party involved. A market that’s still in a nascent stage, more in terms of having a tab on the market share specifics, yet it is choices aplenty for consumers across price points. The footage a dashcam can capture can prove priceless in revealing what actually went on. (Safecams)

The idea is simple. Mount a dash camera somewhere near the windshield (there are tape or suction mounts) with clear line of sight of the road ahead. It records as you drive along, and when you need to, there will be a companion app on your smartphone that can pull in the footage you need. Pricing, and how much you’re willing to spend, will dictate quality of optics, recording resolution, built-in GPS and battery technology.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

HT spoke with Vanesh Naidoo, who is Founder and Director for Indian tech company SafeCams, which started in 2019 in Pune, to understand an evolving landscape, how dashcam technology is improving and a role for artificial intelligence (AI), legal acceptance of recordings and how to convince those still undecided about whether they need a dashcam in their car or not.

Edited excerpts.

Q. Dashcams have been around for a long time, but only now beginning to be defined as essential tech in a car cockpit. Why is that?

Vanesh Naidoo: Within the Indian perspective, vehicles have for long been seen as a luxury item. But as purchasing power of the Indian masses grew, vehicle ownership started becoming more prevalent. From there, people gradually shifted to focusing on vehicle accessories and safety too. I think this is being driven by a lot of factors like, increased awareness. While dashcams have been around for a while, they weren’t as popular as they are now. Their recent surge in popularity can be attributed to heightened awareness as more and more drivers are recognising the value of having an extra set of digital eyes on the road.

Also Read: Plane lands on a busy road, freaky video captured on police dashcam

An essential safety tech and accident evidence. India’s busy roads witness countless accidents daily and this is one of the factors why dash cams have grown to prominence. Having a dashcam provides irrefutable evidence in case of collisions, helping drivers prove their innocence and avoid fraudulent claims. Most times the cause of the accident is the flagrant disregard of the rules; having video evidence can settle accident disputes. Another factor is the insurance benefits. Insurers are slowly acknowledging dashcam footage as valid proof during the claims process. This acknowledgment has incentivized drivers to invest in dashcams. Peace of mind too, knowing your dashcam is silently recording every journey. Think of it as how CCTV installations work.

Q. In your opinion, is there anything missing from the experience thus far?

VN: Yes. While dashcams excel at recording incidents, they could perform better if for better night optics. Often, roads are not very well lit and with oncoming traffic headlights, it is harder for cameras to capture footage. Also, a more intuitive user interface and menu in native languages would enhance the overall experience.

Q. Has technology of a dashcam, be it the optics, battery or smart software, evolved fast enough to be able to deliver insights a user might need when driving, or when parked?

VN: In the case of optics, dashcams feature improving lenses, wider viewing angles, and more capable low-light performance. These features come with an increase in the price of these dash cams, and they are not easily noticeable just by looking at the specifications. For battery technology, capacitor-based dashcams are preferred over lithium battery-powered ones due to reliability and longevity especially in the hotter climates experienced in India.

If the dash camera is connected directly to the vehicles power system, an unattended vehicle can still be monitored when parked. Sensors within a dash camera can detect movement when there’s any sort of impact on a parked vehicle. The camera can automatically save that incident. Smart software with video based AI is also evolving allowing dash cameras to warn the driver of possible incidents, thereby enabling corrective action. Driving state monitoring and some level of advanced driver assistance systems that were only found on the most expensive cars, can now be included in dash cameras too.

Q. What sort of algorithms or artificial intelligence are now finding their way into dashcams?:

VN: Over the time we are seeing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Driver Status Monitor (DSM) finding their ways to the smart dashcams. Under ADAS, there could be algorithms to detect lane markings and alert drivers if they unintentionally drift out of their lane, or Forward Collision warnings to analyse the vehicle’s current speed and continuously calculate the distance between the vehicle and objects in front. Dashcams also use AI to detect potential collisions with pedestrians on the road and issue timely warnings.

Under DSM, AI can analyse a driver’s expressions to identify fatigue or lack of attention on the road or if the driver is using a phone while driving.

Q. Right now, you buy a dashcam, pair it with a companion app on the phone and it works. Would we see quicker innovation with software and processing power, if there can be an optional subscription model that unlocks more functionality on-demand?

VN: Definitely! Introducing optional subscription models would indeed spur innovation as it opens an additional income stream for manufacturers. With mobile data becoming cheaper and bandwidth improving with 5G networks, users might be able to access real-time traffic updates, personalized safety alerts, or cloud storage for their dashcam footage.

Q. Is dashcam footage gaining legal acceptance as proof of an incident?

VN: Courts and the legal framework in India are increasingly recognizing video footage as valid evidence. Police are now able to issue challans based on video and photo evidence and these are acceptable forms of evidence. However, it’s essential to follow proper procedures when submitting it in legal proceedings.

Q. How difficult is it to make dashcams robust enough for extreme temperatures they often work in?

VN: Designing robust dashcams for India’s diverse climate is no small feat. Manufacturers must ensure they withstand scorching summers and chilly winters without compromising performance. A car’s interior temperature can be very high, due to the large windscreen allowing sunlight to pass through and the closed cabin not allowing for any ventilation which can lead to extremely high storage temperatures for dash cameras that also need to be considered. Lithium-ion batteries are not well suited for this, hence the move to super capacitors as a storage of power. They can withstand higher temperatures but cost a lot more than lithium batteries.

Q. For SafeCams, how is the product portfolio shaping up? How do you plan for this to evolve in the next couple of years?

VN: We aim to expand our range, offering both basic and feature-rich dashcams. We have obtained BIS certification for our entire range of cameras. We have plans to integrate AI features found on our advanced fleet cameras into consumer cameras, as chipsets become cheaper and more powerful. Also, focus is on enhancing video quality, and exploring partnerships with insurance companies.

We would also like to enhance our fleet offerings as we are able to collect large amounts of data from different sensors (Tyre pressure, fuel sensors and temperature sensors to name a few) that are connected to our cameras. These sensors can send data in real time to our servers, and we can analyse this data to give management a better insight into how fleet management and productivity.

Q. From shopping trends, what are buying ticking off on a checklist before selecting a particular dashcam model to buy?

VN: As of now, buyers are prioritizing video quality, as high-resolution recording as possible, in their budget. The more affordable budget dashcam models are not surprisingly selling more. From what we notice, the reliability factor is currently being overshadowed by the cost prioritization.

Q. Are you happy with the present price points, or is there a need to go even lower before those who are still sitting on the fence, begin to see value?

VN: I feel, striking the right balance is crucial. While competitive pricing attracts buyers, perceived value equally matters. Lower prices may attract fence-sitters, but compromising quality isn’t advisable as these are safety devices. Budget dash cameras are selling for around ₹3,000 which is very low considering the value of the vehicle they are meant to monitor. I feel that as people become aware of what constitutes good quality and why certain features cost more, early budget adopters will move up to higher priced quality cameras. This is also being seen in the mobile phone market as buyers become more discerning over the features that actually matter.

Q. Are there any conversations with carmakers to include dashcams as an option in the accessory list? Would that help quicken uptake?:

VN: Yes, collaborating with carmakers to include dashcams as optional accessories could indeed accelerate adoption is ongoing. We currently sell our fleet cameras to most of the large car manufactures for vehicle testing. Dash cameras are an essential accessory and making them available at the point of sale would increase their uptake.