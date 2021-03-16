DBS bank raises $1.6 billion from products targeting sustainable investing
DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s private bank raised more than S$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) from two in-house products, including a new one targeting sustainable investing.
The Barbell Income Fund, which invests in stocks, bonds and cash, drew about S$970 million in less than six weeks after introduction, Southeast Asia’s largest bank said Tuesday in an emailed release. The other product based on environmental, social and governance principles attracted another S$690 million since its October launch, it said.
Chief Investment Officer Hou Wey Fook is among those advocating the so-called “barbell strategy,” which focuses on both growth and more conservative investments. The portfolio he runs is a combination of traditional asset classes like stocks with exposure to a digital economy, along with corporate bonds and real estate investment trusts.
Also read: Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger
“We can expect rates to stay at ultra-low levels in the foreseeable future as a result of structural changes in global demographics, and the trend toward digitalization,” Hou said. “In this new normal, investors cannot rely on a traditional portfolio strategy that utilizes bonds only – a more robust multi-asset strategy is better positioned to enhance portfolio yield.”
The Barbell fund focuses on high-dividend stocks and uses options to help enhance yield, Singapore-based DBS said. The Barbell Income Fund is an addition to the bank’s investment products referencing the CIO Barbell Strategy Portfolio, which has returned 26% net of fees as March 10 since its August 2019 inception.
DBS’s ESG Outperformance Trade is a three-year warrant, which takes a long position on the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ESG Leaders Index while simultaneously going short the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index from which it’s derived. The first tranche of this product was introduced in 2018 and has returned close to 100% since its launch, the bank said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global shares rise, Wall Street sees all-time high despite AstraZeneca concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide bank strike on for day 2, opposition seeks Sitharaman’s statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DBS bank raises $1.6 billion from products targeting sustainable investing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years, to trim costs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Situating India’s manufacturing challenge in the short-term and long-term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings
- The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices near ₹45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly
- On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at ₹44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to ₹67,510 per kg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow
- Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps over 260 pts to top 50,600 in early trade; Nifty nears 15,000-level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide bank strike enters Day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education NPAs rise as Covid-19 hits jobs
- Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following the Covid outbreak, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs for this loan category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trade gap widens to $12.6 billion on lacklustre exports
- Between April last year and February 2021, merchandise exports have contracted 12.23%, while merchandise imports fell 23.1%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry releases entire ₹1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox