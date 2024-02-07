 DBS Group's India-born CEO takes $4.1 million variable cut. Here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / DBS Group's India-born CEO Piyush Gupta takes $4.1 million variable cut. Here's why

DBS Group's India-born CEO Piyush Gupta takes $4.1 million variable cut. Here's why

ByAryan Prakash
Feb 07, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Piyush Gupta has been the chief executive officer and director of DBS Group since 2009

Singapore's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings Limited has said that its chief executive officer Piyush Gupta took a 30 per cent cut in variable pay which amounts to Singapore $4.1 million, Bloomberg reported.

The company in a statement said that the net profit had risen by two per cent to S$2.39 billion or USD 1.78 billion in the quarter ending December 31. The company said that the lender's net profit had already exceeded S$10 billion, while it posted return on equity of 18 per cent. The company's shares surged as much as 2.7 per cent.

Piyush Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Group(HT Photos)
Piyush Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Group(HT Photos)

In March 2023, the digital services of DBS Group suffered a ten-hour outage, termed ‘unacceptable’ by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In a statement, the central bank had asked DBS Bank to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the root cause of the disruption and submit the findings before the MAS.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On October 14, DBS's and Citibank's online banking and payment services went offline from around 3 p.m. Singapore time with services only fully resuming on Sunday morning, Singapore broadcaster CNA reported.

ALSO READ: Apple CEO Tim Cook's salary dropped by 300 crore in 2023. How much did he earn?

Who is Piyush Gupta?

Piyush Gupta has been the chief executive officer and director since 2009. Under Gupta’s leadership since November 2009, DBS has expanded operations in India, Taiwan, and mainland China through acquisitions and organic growth. He has also beefed up the bank’s wealth management business, which is now one of the largest in Asia in terms of assets under management, the report added.

An alumnus of St Stephen's College in Delhi and Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad, Gupta was awarded the Public Service Star by the President of Singapore for his meritorious services to the nation in 2020, the DBS website stated.

He is a recipient of the 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest honour conferred by the Indian Government on the country’s diaspora.

Gupta was named one of the world’s top 100 best-performing chief executives in Harvard Business Review - 2019 edition of "The CEO 100".

(With Bloomberg inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On