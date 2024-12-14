Deadline to update Aadhaar Card free ends today: Here's how to do it online, offline

You may now update your information online without incurring fees if your Aadhaar card is outdated. Now is the ideal moment to make sure your Aadhaar details are correct and up to date as the deadline draws near. You cannot access several services without your Aadhaar card. It's now easy and free to update your information, including your name, address, and birthdate. To prevent more charges, take action prior to the deadline. People register their ration cards with Aadhar cards to avail various government schemes during a free ration card registration camp(PTI)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) advises providing new identification and address proofs if your Aadhaar data haven't been updated in ten years. Frequent updates guarantee that your demographic data is correct, enhance authentication success rates, and improve service delivery.

This is your opportunity to benefit from the free update service before it expires, as it has been extended several times. December 14, 2024, is the final day to upgrade your Aadhaar card for free. Updates beyond this date will incur a charge.

How to Update Aadhaar Online for Free: A Comprehensive Guide

*Go to the UIDAI webpage

*Visit the official website of UIDAI.

* Select the Update Section.

*After selecting "My Aadhaar," choose "Update Your Aadhaar."

*Open the Update Page

*Enter the Aadhaar information.

*Click "Send OTP" after entering your Captcha code and Aadhaar number.

*Use your OTP to log in.

*Enter the OTP that was delivered to the mobile phone you registered.

*Choose Details to Revise

*Select the information you wish to change, such as your name, address, and birthdate.

* Upload and Submit Documents

*Upload the required files and provide the most recent information.

*Fill out the Update Request form.

*Send in your request. To monitor the progress of your update, you will get an SMS with your Update Request Number (URN).

*Biometric Updates: An Aadhaar centre is required to make changes to biometric information, such as fingerprints, iris scans, or photographs.

*Date of Birth/Gender Updates: You can only make one-time adjustments to your gender or date of birth.

Updates Offline? How to Do It

*Get the Aadhaar Enrolment Form first.

*Download it from the UIDAI website.

* Go to an Aadhaar location

Carry the completed form and other paperwork to the closest Aadhaar Sewa Kendra or Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

* Give biometric information.

*Enter your biometric information. An acknowledgement slip with a URN for monitoring the progress of your update will be sent to you.

To ensure seamless access to a range of public and private services, make sure your Aadhaar information is up to date. Now is the ideal moment to update your information for free, since the deadline is drawing near.