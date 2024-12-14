Check the steps to download IIM CAT Results 2024 when released at iimcat.ac.in, live updates here (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will release CAT Result 2024 in due course of time. The institute conducted the IIM CAT examination in November and released the answer key in December. When the results are out, candidates who appeared in the examination can check at iimcat.ac.in. As per the official brochure, the CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2025 and the score will be valid only till December 31, 2025....Read More

Notably, CAT 2024 examination was conducted on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in 170 cities.

IIM Calcutta released the response sheet was released on November 29 and the provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on December 5, 2024.

In 2023, the IIM CAT results was announced on December 21 and in 2022, the CAT results was declared on the same date- on December 21, 2022.

CAT 2025: How to download

Visit the official website of IIM CAT. On the home page, click on CAT Result 2024 Link available Enter the login details and submit. The IIM CAT results 2024 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on IIM CAT results, direct link, and other details.