SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Constable GD final results to be out at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here

SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to officially declare the SSC GD Final Result 2024 on its official website very soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam, The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024, will be able to view the final results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More

The commission has not yet announced the date and time of the announcement of the results.

The selection process has the following stages: Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

The SSC GD recruitment drive will fill 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF.

The SSC GD written test was conducted from February 20, 2024, to March 7, 2024, and on March 30, 2024. The result was announced on July 11, 2024.

The PET/PST events followed by DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) exam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/ shortlisted candidates were held from September 23, 2024, onwards across the country at various centres.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on result, direct link, date and time and more.