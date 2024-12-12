Edit Profile
    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Constable GD final results to be out at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here

    By HT Education Desk, New Delhi
    Dec 12, 2024 2:51 PM IST
    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The commission will release the final results of Constable GD 2024 on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Find the latest updates here
    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the SSC GD Final Result 2024 on its official website (HT File Photo)
    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to officially declare the SSC GD Final Result 2024 on its official website very soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam, The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024, will be able to view the final results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    The commission has not yet announced the date and time of the announcement of the results.

    The selection process has the following stages: Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

    The SSC GD recruitment drive will fill 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF.

    The SSC GD written test was conducted from February 20, 2024, to March 7, 2024, and on March 30, 2024. The result was announced on July 11, 2024.

    The PET/PST events followed by DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) exam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/ shortlisted candidates were held from September 23, 2024, onwards across the country at various centres.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on result, direct link, date and time and more.

    Dec 12, 2024 2:51 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Selection process explained

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The selection process has the following stages: Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

    Dec 12, 2024 2:41 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Exam dates

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The SSC GD written test was conducted from February 20, 2024, to March 7, 2024, and on March 30, 2024. The result was announced on July 11, 2024.

    Dec 12, 2024 2:29 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Where to check when results are out

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE:

    ssc.gov.in

    Dec 12, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Results awaited

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to officially declare the SSC GD Final Result 2024 on its official website very soon.

    Dec 12, 2024 2:19 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: What was next after the PET/PST events?

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The PET/PST events followed by DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) exam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/ shortlisted candidates were held from September 23, 2024, onwards across the country at various centres.

    Dec 12, 2024 2:17 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: When was the result for the written test announced?

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The result was announced on July 11, 2024.

    Dec 12, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: When was the written test conducted

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The SSC GD written test was conducted from February 20, 2024, to March 7, 2024, and on March 30, 2024.

    Dec 12, 2024 2:14 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Number of posts available in SSB, AR and SSF

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: 1926 posts for SSB, 2990 posts for AR, and 296 posts for SSF are available to be filled through this recruitment process

    Dec 12, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Number of posts available in ITBP?

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: 6287 posts are available to be filled in ITBP

    Dec 12, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Number of posts available in CRPF

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: 9410 posts are available to be filled in CRPF

    Dec 12, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Number of posts available in CISF

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: 13632 posts are available to be filled in the CISF

    Dec 12, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: No of Posts available in BSF

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: 12076 posts are available to be filled in BSF

    Dec 12, 2024 2:05 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Vacancy details

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The SSC GD recruitment drive will fill 46617 posts in the organisation

    Dec 12, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Official website to check

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the final results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Dec 12, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: Result not out yet

    SSC GD Final Result LIVE: The commission has not yet declared the results

