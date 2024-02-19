 Deem Roll Tech IPO opens on February 20: Price band, size and key details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Deem Roll Tech IPO opens on February 20: Price band, size and key details

Deem Roll Tech IPO opens on February 20: Price band, size and key details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 11:11 AM IST

Deem Roll Tech IPO: The price band has been set at ₹129 per share with a face value of ₹10 per share. Check other details here

Deem Roll Tech IPO: Deem Roll Tech- steel and alloy rolls manufacturer will launch its initial public offerings (IPO) tomorrow. The small and medium enterprise's two-day IPO will close on February 22. The company said, “Our company, in consultation with the lead manager, has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 2,300 equity shares of 129 per equity, aggregating to 299.98 lakhs. The size of the fresh issue is up to 3,225 lakhs, which is reduced 299.28 lakhs pursuant to the pre-IPO placement and the revised size of the issue is 2,925.72 lakhs."

Deem Roll Tech IPO: The price band has been set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>129 per share.
Deem Roll Tech IPO: The price band has been set at 129 per share.

Deem Roll Tech IPO: What is the price band?

The price band has been set at 129 per share with a face value of 10 per share.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Deem Roll Tech IPO: Details about the IPO?

The IPO is a fixed price issue of 29.26 crores and entirely includes a fresh issue of 22.68 lakh shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares and in multiples thereof while the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 129,000.

Read more: How to deactivate Paytm FASTag and buy new one online: Step by step guide

Deem Roll Tech IPO: Who are the promoters?

The promoters are Jyoti Prasad Bhattacharya and Dev Jyotiprasad Bhattacharya.

Deem Roll Tech IPO: How will the company use proceeds?

The company will utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding capital expenditure towards the expansion of its existing manufacturing facility in Gujarat. It will also fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Deem Roll Tech IPO: What you should know about the company?

The company exports steel and alloy rolls to more than 10 countries, including the US, Germany, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal, and Bangladesh. It has three manufacturing units- two in Gujarat and one in West Bengal.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On