 Deepak Fertilisers shares rise after 15-year LNG contract with Norway's Equinor - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Deepak Fertilisers shares rise after 15-year LNG contract with Norway's Equinor: What's happening

Deepak Fertilisers shares rise after 15-year LNG contract with Norway's Equinor: What's happening

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Today: The company entered into a long-term contract for LNG with Norway based international energy company Equinor.

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers rose over 6 per cent today (February 20) after the industrial chemicals and fertilisers producer entered into a long-term contract for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) with Norway based international energy company Equinor.

Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Today: The company entered into a long-term contract for LNG.
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Today: The company entered into a long-term contract for LNG.

Read more: Two IndiGo planes came dangerously close over Delhi airport in November. Then…

What Deepak Fertlisers said in BSE filing?

"With this tie-up, Deepak Fertilisers strengthens its value chain with an attractive long-term LNG contract to solidify its value chain from Gas to Ammonia to various downstream Fertilisers, Industrial Chemicals and Mining Chemicals. This end-to-end tie-up shall establish a strong long-term foundation for all of DFPCL's product segments," the company said in a BSE filing.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What we know about the contract so far?

Read more: Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price: Listing at 181% premium. Top updates here

As per the contract, Equinor will annually supply up to 0.65 million tonnes to Deepak Fertilisers over a period of 15 years. This will begin in 2026 and benefits Deepak Fertilisers which is currently aiming to tie up the re-gasification terminal with the gas pipeline grid connectivity.

What DFCL managing director said on the contract?

Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, of DFPCL, said, “This will put on a solid footing Deepak Fertilisers value-chain right from Gas to Ammonia to building block Nitric Acids to downstream Fertilisers, Mining Chemicals, and Industrial Chemicals, helping it to absorb Global volatility as well as enhance overall margins. We also look forward to exploring with Equinor, strategic tie-ups in our Chemical Business, as well as carbon footprint reduction initiatives."

Additionally, Deepak Fertilisers will also strengthen its value chain from Gas to Ammonia to various downstream fertilisers, industrial chemicals as well as mining chemicals, the company said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On