Home / Business / Details of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's $1 billion art collection to be auctioned

Details of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's $1 billion art collection to be auctioned

business
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:25 PM IST

The sale, whose proceeds will go to charity, will possibly be the most extreme test of the art market ever, but it comes at a time of deep uncertainty in the the global financial markets.

Christie's announced plans in August to auction the art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, which it estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.&nbsp;(AFP)
Christie's announced plans in August to auction the art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, which it estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. (AFP)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Nisha Anand

The details of what could be the most expensive single-owner auction in history are starting to take shape.

On Wednesday evening, Christie’s announced highlights from the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate, whose roughly 150 artworks are anticipated to bring in more than $1 billion. Allen died in 2018.

Topping the list is a Cézanne landscape which carries an estimate “in excess of” $120 million. A Van Gogh landscape and a Seurat interior are both estimated at $100 million. Together, estimates for the top 10 paintings announced by the auction house total $765 million.

The sale, whose proceeds will go to charity, will possibly be the most extreme test of the art market ever, but it comes at a time of deep uncertainty in the the global financial markets. The quality and rarity of Allen’s artworks are unquestionable; the prices, however, are steep enough to give even billionaires pause.

Also Read | Auction of PM’s gifts begins, over 1,200 items on offer

The auction will take place in New York in two parts—an evening sale on November 9, and a morning sale on November 10. Check out some of the highlights and estimates (all of which are listed “in excess of”) below.

$120 Million for ​​La montagne Sainte-Victoire (1888-1890) by Paul Cézanne
$100 Million for Verger avec Cyprès (1888) by Vincent Van Gogh
$100 Million for Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version) (1888) by Georges Seurat
$90 Million for Birch Forest (1903) by Gustav Klimt
$90 Million for Maternité II (1899) by Paul Gauguin
$75 Million for Large Interior, W11 (after Watteau) (1981-1983) by Lucian Freud
$60 Million for Waterloo Bridge, Soleil Voilé (1899-1903) by Claude Monet
$50 Million for Le Grand Canal à Venise (1874) by Edouard Manet
$50 Million for Small False Start (1960) by Jasper Johns
$28 Million for Concarneau, calme du matin (Opus no. 219, larghetto) (1891) by Paul Signac
$25 Million for Three Studies for Self-Portrait (1979) by Francis Bacon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
microsoft corp. art auction
microsoft corp. art auction

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out