Gold and silver prices today: Check latest rates in your city ahead of Dhanteras

Published on Oct 20, 2022 10:33 AM IST

Gold and silver prices today, October 20: Gold prices in India are determined according to the rupees vs US dollar equation. If the dollar is stronger, gold will be expensive.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
ByHT News Desk

Gold prices marginally dipped on Thursday, October 20. According to website Goodreturns, the price of 1 gm of 22k gold costs 4,635 while that of 24K gold is worth 5,056. This as India witnesses the festive occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali.

In Delhi, the price of 10 gms of 22k gold stood at 46,500 while that of 24K gold is at s 50,730. In Mumbai, the prices of both 22k gold and 24k gold stood at 46,350 per 10 gms and 50,560 per 10 gms respectively. In Kolkata, the price of 22k gold stands at 46,350 per 10 gms while that of 24k gold stands at 50,560 per 10 gms.

Gold prices in India are determined according to the rupees vs US dollar equation. If the dollar is stronger, gold will be expensive.

As far as silver is concerned, the price of the precious metal remained unchanged on Thursday. According to Goodreturns website, one gramme of silver cost 56.40 while eight grammes cost 451.20.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, 10 gms of silver cost 564 while in Chennai it cost 615.

Here are the gold and silver prices of the prominent cities on Thursday, October 20.

CITY22K GOLD PRICES (RS/10 GMS)SILVER PRICES (RS/10 GMS)
DELHI46,500564
MUMBAI46,350564
KOLKATA46,350564
CHENNAI47,000615
BENGALURU46,400564

The prices of silver in India depend on international cost of the precious metal. Gold and silver prices are almost in tune with each other. If the gold prices go up, silver too will rally.

gold price gold price in india silver rate today + 1 more
Thursday, October 20, 2022
