Diwali bank holidays 2024: Are banks closed on Oct 31 or Nov 1? Details here

Diwali bank holidays 2024: Diwali 2024 festivities begins with Dhanteras from Tuesday, October 29 2024. However, bank holidays for Diwali usually starts from October 31 and stretch even more depending on the state you live in. Diwali bank holidays 2024: Bank holidays for Diwali usually starts from October 31 and stretch even more depending on the state you live in.(Pexels)

Since bank holidays for Diwali 2024 usually all vary from state-to-state, the best practise is to check with your nearest bank branch or with the bank's app for notifications regarding holidays.

In which states are banks closed for Diwali 2024 on October 31?

Banks are closed in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others not just for Diwali, but also for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja on October 31, 2024.

In which states are banks closed for Diwali 2024 on November 1?

Banks are closed in Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand among others for Diwali as well as Kut Festival and Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, 2024.

In which states are banks closed for Diwali 2024 on November 2?

Banks are closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh among others due to the occasion of Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja on on November 2, 2024.

November 2, 2024 is also a first Saturday, and it is still a holiday for these occasions, since first and third Saturdays in general are working days for banks.

In which states are banks closed for Diwali 2024 on November 3?

November 3, 2024 is a Sunday and thus, all banks in India will be closed since Sunday is not a working day for all banks pan-India.

What are the available banking services on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise .