Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: Pre-open session begins

Muhurat trading 2023 for Samvat 2080 begins at 6.15pm and will continue till 7.15pm on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. It is a yearly ritual for the Indian stock market to trade for an hour on the auspicious muhurat of Laxmi Puja. Last year, both the Sensex and Nifty rose by 0.88% during the hour-house trading session, while in 2021 they each gained 0.49%. Muhurat trading is the Diwali custom where markets open for a short while for Laxmi puja.

During the auspicious session, one can buy and sell stocks. Anyone with a trading account can participate in the Muhurat trading. Trading in Futures and Options is allowed in the hour-long session.

The muhurat trading session comprises five sessions – block deal, pre-open, main trading, call auction, and closing. Block deal session is the first phase in which traders commit to buying or selling stocks at a fixed price and inform the stock exchange. Pre-open session is where the stock exchange determines the opening price based on supply and demand. The main trading window is open for an hour. The call auction session is where illiquid securities (those that are not traded frequently) are traded.

In the closing session, traders or investors can place a market order at a closing price.

Trading will take place across various segments such as equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB). "Of the past 10 muhurat trading sessions, seven concluded with positive returns, highlighting the auspicious nature of the occasion for market participants," said Harjeet Singh Arora, managing director at Mastertrust.

