Door-to-door fuel delivery in India: Here's how to order petrol, diesel online

The recent protest sparked by truck drivers against the new hit-and-run laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita raised fears of a fuel shortage across the country, leading to many rushing to petrol pumps to fill up their tanks.

As long queues continue at the petrol pumps in many major city, door-to-door petrol and diesel delivery can be a lucrative option. If you're planning a long road trip or are stuck in an emergency, these platforms can be of major aid to you.

While the range of fuel delivery apps is not a lot in India, commercial vehicles and business establishments have the option of doorstep petrol and diesel delivery provided by licensed vendors such as Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum.

The market of fuel delivery is still growing in India, with many startup companies exploring this idea. Here is how door-to-door fuel delivery works, and steps to follow to order petrol and diesel online.

How do fuel delivery apps work

In India, fuel delivery apps have to tie up with oil marketing companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum to get the permission to deliver fuel, since individual and non-registered proprietors are not allowed to transport and deliver fuel in India.

All you have to do is register on the platform of your choice, provide your location and the type of fuel you want, and confirm the price. As of now, doorstep delivery of fuel is only available in major metro cities.

Popular fuel delivery platforms

Indian Oil's service Fuel@Call is available to industrial and commercial customers, and works through a cloud-based technology to put consumers in touch with platforms that deliver petrol and diesel provided by Indian Oil.

Startup companies like FuelBuddy, Hamsafar, PepFuels and Repos Energy currently provide fuel delivery services in India, but majorly in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.