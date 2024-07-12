DoT releases draft Right of Way rules for feedback

The Department of Telecommunication on Wednesday released draft right of way rules under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, for public feedback over 30 days. The Right of Way (RoW) rules prescribe how telecommunication infrastructure, including mobile towers, poles, common ducts and conduits to hold cabling, small cells, street furniture and the like, can be installed over public and private property. A mobile tower. (HT File Photo)

These rules have been proposed under Sections 11, 12, 15 and 56 of the Telecom Act, which came into effect on June 26.

Section 11 prescribes how RoW would work for telecom network in public property while section 12 defined how RoW would work for telecom network on property not given in section 11 and includes private property. Section 15 empowers the central government to notify infrastructure projects or class of infrastructure projects — irrespective of whether they are being developed by a public entity, a private entity, or through a public private partnership — as requiring common ducts, conduits or cable corridors for installation of telecom network.

“The draft rules have built on the framework already notified under the parent act. This detailed prescription of permission and compensation especially for private property, was envisaged in the parent act. The rules for RoW on public property are almost the same as the old RoW rules,” Aprajita Rana, partner at AZB & Partners, said.

In a significant change from the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules that were notified under the Telegraph Act (which has been replaced by the Telecom Act), the draft RoW rules allow “any facility provider” to apply for RoW. A facility provider also includes contractors and sub-contractors. Earlier, only the licensees could apply for RoW.

“Allowing any facility provider, meaning entities who work for licensed entities, will make it administratively easier for telcos to install telecom infrastructure,” Rana said.

All applications, notifications, clarifications, permissions, objections or rejections under the draft rules will be processed through a mobile or web portal to the extent possible. This, Rana said, is the essentially the formalisation of the single window clearance that was introduced through the Gati Shakti portal. “This is a welcome move as the government will have to share all clarifications within 30 days in one go, and give reasons for rejecting your application. Having one portal will help entities and ease operations,” she said.

For private property, section 12 of the act allowed the facility provider and the owner of private property to come to a mutual agreement about RoW. The rules propose that such agreement need not be registered under the Registration Act, 1908. The rules detail the elements the agreement must have.

“Earlier, there was no compensation for RoW on private property. Now the regime is pretty extensive. The removal of or interference to telecom infrastructure cannot be done without first informing the telco, and detailed guidelines will apply. While this is prescriptive for the private owner, the rules provided by the rules is going to be beneficial for both. It also helps avoid unplanned interruption to installed telecom infrastructure in India.” Rana said.

However, if the owner of the private property foes not agree, the facility provider can approach the district collector through the portal to determine whether such RoW is “necessary in the public interest”. “We don’t know what kind of projects will be classified under public interest. If this is applied in an expansive manner, that may be a problem for private citizens, as a designated officer can overrule their desire to not grant permission, provided compensation is provided to the private property owner,” Rana cautioned.

Common duct and cable corridor

When the central government, under section 15 of the Act, notifies an infrastructure project or a class of infrastructure projects, the responsible public entity will provide an online application process to allow telecom facility providers to apply to use the common duct or conduit or cable corridor created for the project. This common duct must be made available on a non-discriminatory and open access basis. “The provision of open access for cable corridors for all facility providers would be beneficial,” Rana said.