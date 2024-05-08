Dr Reddy's share price falls 5% after Q4 results: What brokerages said
Dr Reddy's share price: Dr Reddy's said that its net profit was 3% lower sequentially compared to ₹13,738 crore seen in the December'2023 quarter.
Dr Reddy's share price: The share price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 5% today (May 8) after the company reported its Q4 earnings. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) reported a net profit of ₹1,307 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4FY24) which rose 36% year-on-year over ₹159.2 crore in the year ago quarter.
Dr Reddy's Q4 results
Read more: OpenAI's ChatGPT could soon search internet and cite sources in its results: What we know
The company said that its net profit was 3% lower sequentially compared to ₹13,738 crore seen in the December'2023 quarter. North America sales of the company contributed 45% to overall revenues though grew 29% year-on-year to ₹3262.6 crore. This was 3% lower sequentially, the company said.
What brokerages said on Dr Reddy's stock and Q4 results?
Read more: Air India Express crisis: 70 flights cancelled, crew members take mass sick leaves
Brokerage firm Nomura said that the drugmaker reported strong gross margin and operational performance in Q4 owing to Revlimid. Nuvama Institutional Equities also said the same, adding, “The US business benefitted from yet another quarter with Revlimid contribution ($110–130 million).”
Read more: Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit may launch IPO next week: All you need to know
Nuvama also said that it expects higher R&D costs (as a percentage of sales) to sustain for the next couple of years due to Dr Reddy's pipeline for the Horizon 2 program. Global brokerage firm Jefferies said that it expects the drugmaker's EBITDA margin for FY25 to also be pressurised by a weak US launch pipeline.
Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that it expects earnings growth for Dr Reddy's to moderate to a 3.5 percent CAGR over FY24-26 owing to a gradual build-up of market share of Revlimid generic.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.