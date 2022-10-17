Home / Business / Dubai mansion in ultra-luxury Palm Jumeirah sold for 677 crore!

Dubai mansion in ultra-luxury Palm Jumeirah sold for 677 crore!

business
Published on Oct 17, 2022 06:43 PM IST

A mansion on the island has shattered the record of being the most expensive home ever sold in the Emirate.

The Casa Del Sole is among the six villas that Alpago has built on the Palm Jumeirah. (Representational Image)(Shutterstock)
The Casa Del Sole is among the six villas that Alpago has built on the Palm Jumeirah. (Representational Image)(Shutterstock)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Dubai's Palm Jumeirah island needs no introduction. The iconic man made island, named due to its shape of a palm tree when viewed from above, hosts some of Dubai's most luxurious buildings.

Now, a mansion on the island has shattered the record of being the most expensive home ever sold in the Emirate. The Casa Del Sole villa has reportedly fetched 302.5 million dirhams, which is $82.4 million ( 677.37 crore) as per its developer Alpago. However, the company chose to keep the buyer's identity a secret, Bloomberg reported.

Situated on Billionaires' Row on Frond G of Palm Jumeirah, the under-construction mansion has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. The ultra luxurious villa is equipped with a gymnasium, a movie theatre, bowling alley, jacuzzi and basement parking facility for 15 cars.

The Casa Del Sole is among the six villas that Alpago has built on the Palm Jumeirah. The least expensive of those homes was sold for 128 million dirhams.

Mukesh Ambani's firm Reliance Industries had held the previous record of buying an $80 million ten-bedroom villa on the island for the billionaire's youngest son Anant. It has a private spa, indoor and outdoor pools and other amenities.

Sales of homes valued at 100 million dirhams and above have surged this year with 12 transactions compared to 5 in 2021, according to Prathyusha Gurrapu, head of research and advisory at Core.

Gurrapu noted that the year 2022 has been a bumper one for prime residential transactions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dubai
dubai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out