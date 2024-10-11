Menu Explore
Ecommerce companies come under scrutiny amid complaints of dark pattern norm violations: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is scrutinizing ecommerce companies after consumer complaints of unfair trade practices rose

The government is planning to crack down on ecommerce companies after receiving multiple consumer complaints alleging the flouting of norms regarding dark patterns during the ongoing festive season sales, according to an Economic Times report.

Dark patterns are considered unfair trade practises and offences under consumer protection laws(Representational Image/Pixabay)
Dark patterns are considered unfair trade practises and offences under consumer protection laws(Representational Image/Pixabay)

What are dark patterns?

Dark patterns refer to deceptive techniques which online platforms use like sneaking something extra into the cart during checkout, forcing memberships, or even creating a false sense of urgency such as by claiming there is ‘only 1 item left.’

These are all considered unfair trade practises and offences under consumer protection laws, with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs notifying rules by defining 13 such practises last year.

Fashion, personal care, ecommerce, food & beverages, and finance are categories facing the most violations, according to the report, which added that the practice has become more prevalent in the festive season which accounts for up to 35% of annual sales for several companies.

The report quoted an unnamed senior official as saying that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) which comes under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs is examining the situation and will act against the companies involved.

Stay updated with the...
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On