Home / Business / ED arrests former NSE MD-CEO Ravi Narain in money laundering case

ED arrests former NSE MD-CEO Ravi Narain in money laundering case

business
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 10:47 PM IST

Ravi Narain was the MD and CEO of NSE from April 1994 to March 31, 2013.

NSE's former CEO Ravi Narain.
NSE's former CEO Ravi Narain.
ByHT News Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested National Stock Exchange's (NSE) former chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Narain in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of NSE employees.

Narain was the MD and CEO of NSE from April 1994 to March 31, 2013. Thereafter, he was appointed vice-chairman, in a non-executive category on the company’s board from April 1, 2013, to June 1, 2017.

Former chief executive officer of the NSE Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI on March 6 in the case registered in May 2018 related to the co-location scam. The ED arrested her on July 14 in the phone tapping case.

People familiar with the matter said the ED had sent a report to the Union home ministry regarding illegal phone tapping before it was referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which registered a criminal conspiracy case against former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Ramkrishna and Narain in June. Based on CBI’s FIR, the ED invoked charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them.

Investigators said Ramkrishna and Narain allegedly hired Pandey’s family firm iSEC Services Pvt Ltd for illegally tapping landlines of NSE employees using devices called red servers. “Almost everyone’s landline at NSE building in Mumbai was tapped except of brass of the NSE from a space provided to iSEC in the bourse building’s basement. We have information that the surveillance went on for over five years continuously... So, we are investigating role of iSEC during the entire period,” said an officer, who did not want to be named.

HT had earlier reported that each of the devices – iSEC installed four red servers at the NSE office – had the capacity to tap 120 calls at a time.

ED investigators said the accused destroyed several transcripts particularly after investigations began into the NSE co-location scam in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
national stock exchange enforcement directorate cbi + 1 more
national stock exchange enforcement directorate cbi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out